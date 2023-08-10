Air Cargo Tech Summit Announces Unisys as Diamond Sponsor

New York, NY (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Air Cargo Tech Summit, the premier event focusing on technology advancements in airfreight, has announced its diamond sponsor, Unisys, a global leader in delivering innovative IT solutions and services.

The summit, taking place Sept. 18-19, 2023, at the Marriott Grand Place in Brussels, will bring together leading air cargo experts, freight forwarders and airfreight professionals to discuss the latest advancements and technology trends that are shaping the future of air cargo logistics.

Attendees will hear from industry leaders who will share insights and ideas on how technology is driving innovation, efficiency and sustainability across the air cargo supply chain. With the exponential growth of e-commerce and the increasing demand for efficient transportation of goods, the role of technology has become more critical than ever.

As the diamond sponsor of Air Cargo Tech Summit, Unisys reaffirms its commitment to driving technological excellence in the airfreight industry. Unisys has a rich history of providing cutting-edge solutions that help businesses optimize operations, enhance security and deliver superior customer experiences.

This sponsorship reflects Unisys’s dedication to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the air cargo community. As a thought leader in IT solutions and services, Unisys aims to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about the role of technology in advancing the airfreight industry.

For more information about Air Cargo Tech Summit, visit aircargotechsummit.com.

About Air Cargo Tech Summit:

Air Cargo Tech Summit, presented by Air Cargo Next, will take place Sept. 18-19, 2023, at the Marriott Brussels Grand Place. The second-annual event will provide participants with the basis for technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Air Cargo Tech Summit focuses on the latest developments in digital transformation and technology affecting the airfreight sector. Air Cargo Next is at the nexus of this industry evolution, covering the technology that will aid freight forwarders, shippers and airlines in improving their operations and the overall industry.

About Unisys:

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services, software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and advanced analytics.

