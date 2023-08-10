Annette Slunjski Joins Mastering SAP to Spearhead APAC Growth

Boston/Sydney (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Boston/Sydney – Wellesley Information Services today announced that Annette Slunjski has joined Mastering SAP as the Chief Executive Officer, APAC, to spearhead the next phase of growth across ANZ and the Asia Pacific region. The appointment is part of significant investment in the region that supports the consistent growth of SAP implementations in Asia Pacific.

Wellesley Information Services (Wellesley), headquartered in the USA, owns SAPinsider, ERP Today, and Channel Metrics. In a late 2021 acquisition, Wellesley added Mastering SAP to the portfolio that forms the largest and fastest-growing SAP membership group worldwide.

Slunjski was previously the Managing Director of the Australian analytics association, the Institute of Analytics Professionals of Australia (IAPA), and was the driving force promoting the strategic role of data and analytics in business and helping the industry meet the challenges of a fast-paced data and digital transformation environment. The industry’s only recognition program for analytics leaders instigated by Slunjski six years ago is now a highly respected mark of excellence in the community. Slunjski has over 25 years of strategic B2B marketing and management experience delivering better bottom-line outcomes for technology brands such as Optimizely, Tealium, ADMA, IPscape and Fiserv.

A thriving community for SAP end-users

Mastering SAP is a thriving community that has been providing brilliant content and unrivaled networking to SAP end-users in the ANZ and APAC region for over 25 years. With Slunjski at the helm, Mastering SAP stands to expand its support of SAP end-users as part of its community of members that receive news, expert insights, case studies, and research digitally and in-person at the Mastering SAP events. Additionally, an increased portfolio of services for SAP partner companies to connect with the community is available - including digital marketing, lead gen and audience development, content and research, and events.

Annette Slunjski, Chief Executive Officer, APAC commented, “I’m excited to be part of this wonderful community supporting senior executives and those at the coalface of data and digital transformation enabled by SAP across ANZ and APAC. With emerging technologies like generative AI creating excitement and wariness in equal proportion, I’m looking forward to supporting the shared experiences and knowledge of Mastering SAP experts, end-users, and thought leaders with others on their digital transformation and AI-augmented journey.”

Evolution of Mastering SAP

Said Jamie Bedard, Wellesley CEO, “I could not be more thrilled to have Annette join our team as CEO. She is a proven leader with the right focus, vision, and experience to evolve Mastering SAP into a world-class organization that will combine its event expertise with the marketing, technology, and content prowess that has marked the success of the other Wellesley Information Services family of brands.”

This evolution comes at an opportune time for the SAP APAC and ANZ market with the recent announcement of the availability of SAP sovereign cloud capabilities in ANZ and up to 70 new full-time specialist roles. Notably, this is just days after SAP CEO Christian Klein announced during the SAP second-quarter earnings call that their newest innovations would be cloud only.

Wellesley Information Systems provides a global community of nearly 800,000 members with invaluable information, strategic guidance, and data-driven performance metrics in the areas of marketing, publishing, education, events, and technology that they need to run their businesses.

Bedard stated, ”As SAP grows and invests in their cloud-based offerings, end-users in ANZ, APAC, and across the globe must continue to transform with them. Mastering SAP, as part of the global family of Wellesley Information Services brand, is uniquely positioned to help SAP end-users no matter where they are on their SAP journey, and no matter where they are in the world.”

For more information or further media inquiries, please contact Annette Slunjski at [email protected].

Malina Jacobowitz, Wellesley Information Services, http://www.sapinsider.org, 1 7032326896, [email protected]

SOURCE Wellesley Information Services