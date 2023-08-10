Ari Kaplan Advisors Releases Results of 9th Annual E-Discovery Unfiltered Report on Legal Technology Vendors and Industry Trends

New York, New York (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Ari Kaplan Advisors, a leading legal industry advisory company, released its 9th annual E-Discovery Unfiltered: A Survey of Current Trends and Candid Perspectives report, which features insights from corporate legal department and law firm leaders about 23 e-discovery vendors* and the most meaningful changes in the sector. The report highlights the focus on technology-driven efficiency, innovative talent deployment strategies, the ever-changing data management challenges, and the ways that legal teams are addressing the swift emergence of artificial intelligence.

Between February 23, 2023, and April 10, 2023, legal industry analyst, Ari Kaplan, personally interviewed 30 individuals responsible for e-discovery decision-making, including eight in-house lawyers, eight in-house legal professionals, eight law firm partners, and six law firm litigation support leaders. 97 percent of the participants develop and implement e-discovery processes, 97% select e-discovery tools and vendors, 93% implement e-discovery technology, 87% manage e-discovery software and service providers, and 80% manage the e-discovery budget.

Of the 16 respondents from corporations, two are in energy and utilities, two are in healthcare, two are in telecommunications, two are in technology, one is in construction, one is in consumer products, one is in entertainment, one is in financial services, one is in insurance, one is in manufacturing, one is in pharmaceuticals, and one is in transportation.

69% work for corporations with revenues that exceed $10 billion and 81% work for companies that generate more than $5 billion in annual revenue. 81% work in organizations that have more than 10,000 employees.

All of the law firm participants work for large law firms.

Post-pandemic litigation support, investing in e-discovery, collaborating with and switching outside providers, navigating the threat of a recession in legal, managing the increasing volumes of data, preserving and collecting the array of new types of data, and deploying artificial intelligence were critical concerns in this year’s discussions.

"We have participated in the annual E-Discovery Unfiltered report for several years and it continues to give us valuable unbiased insights that are difficult to obtain from other sources,” said James Lasson, Vice President of Marketing at Casepoint. “This data helps us create content and hone our messaging, and even prioritize product development for the market as we actively work to solve difficult challenges faced by current and future clients," he added.

The report’s key findings include:



97% confirm that corporate legal teams are bringing more of their e-discovery in-house.

90% expect remote document review to remain permanent.

87% are now using some form of artificial intelligence, e.g., predictive coding, in their document review processes.

83% note that the amount of data in a typical e-discovery matter has increased over the past year.

80% use analytics across a majority of their e-discovery matters.

73% have seen an increase in the workload for an e-discovery professional over the past year.

67% are using multiple cloud-based e-discovery platforms.

63% expect the number of their litigation matters to increase this year.

47% advise that the total cost of a typical e-discovery matter has increased over the past year.

43% see their e-discovery spending remaining the same in 2023.

Together with tracking trends, Ari Kaplan Advisors prepares individual reports for subscribing vendors providing both detailed insights from their target customer base along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis to help guide their sales and marketing initiatives. "This was our first year taking part in the E-Discovery Unfiltered report and we really appreciated the in-depth approach to finding out what is on the minds of those who are leading e-discovery and legal technology in corporate legal departments and law firms," said Nicole Thompson, Senior Director of Growth at Onna. "The report contains great strategic insights that allow companies in the legal technology and services space to gain a competitive edge," she added.

In 2023, the complete list of companies studied includes:

Casepoint

Cimplifi

Consilio

Deloitte

Disco

Epiq

Ernst & Young

Everlaw

Exterro

FTI

Hanzo

Integreon

KLDiscovery

Lighthouse

Logikcull

Nuix

Onna

Pagefreezer

QuisLex

Relativity

Reveal

Ricoh USA

Smarsh

"AI's rapid growth and the surge in data volumes are poised to transform e-discovery," said Peter Callaghan, Chief Revenue Officer at Pagefreezer. "This research offers insights into how professionals in e-discovery are embracing AI, as well as their related strategies, challenges, successes, and future plans," he added.

“For almost a decade, the E-Discovery Unfiltered report has offered providers of technology and services unique insights about their brand, strategy, and opportunities to empower their growth,” said Ari Kaplan, the author of the E-Discovery Unfiltered report. "I am proud that it has also evolved into a trusted resource to help buyers make purchasing decisions, assess their approach to litigation support, and empower their teams,” he added.

Contact Ari Kaplan Advisors for a series of mini-reports and infographics that summarize the results.

*The list of vendors under review is not meant to be comprehensive and the inclusion of a company in the discussion is not designed to suggest any market position. A primary purpose of the report is to provide the companies that invest in its content with direct insight into their businesses and competitive landscape.

