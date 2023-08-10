Atlanta, Georgia’s, Pure Dental Health is Thrilled to Welcome Dr. Raheel Thobhani to the Team

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The team at Pure Dental Health is pleased to announce that Dr. Raheel Thobhani has joined the practice. Dr. Thobhani’s passion for dentistry began at a young age when he observed the positive impact dental care had on his own family. This passion only grew stronger throughout his academic career, which led him to earn his DMD degree from Temple University’s Kornberg School of Dentistry. Prior to that, he obtained a bachelor of engineering degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Raheel Thobhani is known for his compassionate and patient-centered approach to dental care, always striving to empower his patients to take an active role in their oral health. Committed to excellence, he takes great pride in providing the highest quality dental care to each patient.

Dr. Thobhani and the staff at this premier clinic offer the very best in comprehensive dental services, including dental cleanings and checkups, fillings, crowns and bridges, root canals, porcelain veneers and dental implants, covering all aspects of general, restorative, cosmetic and sedation dentistry. This state-of-the-art Atlanta-based practice provides the best that modern dentistry has to offer, utilizing the latest technology such as Isolite -laser cavity detection. The clinic also offers cutting-edge procedures to treat migraine headaches and sensitive teeth, as well as clear braces and short-term orthodontics. With spa-like amenities, valet service, flexible scheduling, insurance options and payment plans, Pure Dental Health makes it convenient and comfortable for patients to get the dental care they need

“It is very exciting to become a part of such a well-respected dental practice, and I am looking forward to developing long-lasting relationships with my new patients,” says Dr. Raheel Thobhani.

About Pure Dental Health:

This top clinic consists of highly trained, highly competent dentists, Dr. Justin Scott and a friendly and professional staff. Dr. Justin Scott attended the prestigious University of Alabama School of Dentistry. He trained under many world-renowned doctors in the departments of periodontics, oral surgery, endodontics and orthodontics. Dr. Suraj Arvind Vanmali, also known as Dr. V, is committed to ensuring that every patient leaves healthier than when they arrived. Dr. Vanmali was born in Panama City, Panama. He has been living in Georgia for over 20 years and attended The University of Georgia, where he received his B.S. degree in microbiology. He obtained his DDM from The Kornberg School of Dentistry in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Singh was born and raised in the picturesque northeastern mountains of India. After completing her undergraduate studies, Dr. Singh moved to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a dentist. She attended the Medical College of Georgia, where she received her degree in dentistry. Dr. Singh has been practicing dentistry for over 25 years and has gained extensive experience in all aspects of the field. Dr. Singh is known for her warm and friendly demeanor, and she loves interacting with her patients. She takes great pride in helping her patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles, and she has a particular passion for cosmetic dentistry. Pure Dental Health offers two convenient locations at 2390 Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody, GA, and 2285 Peachtree Road, Suite 203 in Atlanta, GA. To learn more about Pure Dental Health, visit the practice website at http://www.puredentalhealth.com or call us at (404) 343-2855.



Makenzie Thomas, Pure Dental Health, https://puredentalhealth.com/, (404) 343-2855, [email protected]

SOURCE Pure Dental Health