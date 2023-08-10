Author Offers A Little-Known Name For God Not Influenced By The Hebrew Language

CLERMONT, Fla. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Author George L. Gonzalez shares his detailed research into God's Name from a Hebraic understanding in HaShem…The Name: Identity Crisis Among The Christian Nations ($29.99, paperback, 9781662882142; $9.99, e-book, 9781662882159).

Gonzalez teaches his readers that misleading translations over the centuries have led to a compromise of our Creator's Name, and he offers the results of his own studies and the alternative he has found.

“This book will explore years of research and my personal encounters with the Creator Himself, who is not hiding from anyone who diligently seek[s] him with a repented heart,” said Gonzalez.

George L. Gonzalez is an author and Messianic Jew who is retired from the Department of Defense and dental laboratory work. Since his conversion at age 18, he has served as a minister to Christ Miracle Mission, a chaplain to FGBMF, a radio teacher, a missionary, and a men's fellowship leader. Gonzalez and his wife, Jacqueline, have been married for 52 years.

