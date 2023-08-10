Bench Accounting Appoints Sarah Hinkfuss, Bain Capital Ventures Partner to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Bench (http://www.bench.co), the leading bookkeeping and tax advisory fintech platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sarah Hinkfuss, Partner at Bain Capital Ventures (BCV) as its newest board member. With her extensive experience leading growth-stage fintech and application software startups, Hinkfuss brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a fresh perspective to the company's board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Sarah Hinkfuss as our newest board member," said JP Durrios, CEO of Bench Accounting. "Her impressive background in growth investing and deep understanding of the fintech landscape will undoubtedly strengthen our board and help Bench achieve its mission to help every business owner thrive."

Hinkfuss has a remarkable track record in fintech and her investment ethos at BCV is emphasized by her passion for supporting leaders who demonstrate real-world experience in the markets they serve. Her commitment to empowering diverse domains and micro-markets aligns with Bench Accounting's mission to enable financial mastery for all business owners, regardless of their economic standing.

"We invest in fintech companies that are focused on enduring value, and the Bench Accounting team continues to bring transformative technology and expertise to thousands of small businesses each year,” said Hinkfuss. “I'm honored to join the Board and look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to Bench's continued growth and success."

Bench's online bookkeeping and tax services combine expert bookkeepers with industry-leading AI technology to provide a seamless platform for small business owners to manage their finances. Providing accurate financials and real-time insights, Bench is uniquely positioned to address the needs of more than 400 million underserved business owners globally and help make access to successful entrepreneurship more equitable.

United in their efforts to elevate underrepresented voices in the corporate landscape, Bench and Bain Capital share a deep commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that embraces diverse perspectives. Hinkfuss' appointment will not only enrich the organization but contribute to a more diverse business world.

Bench is the world’s largest bookkeeping services and tax advisory platform, with more than 12,000 small business customers, pairing its intuitive technology and financial products with a dedicated advisory accounting team, Bench combines the convenience and efficiency of modern technology with the expertise and time-savings afforded by a professional, personalized service. To learn more about Bench and follow our latest product updates, visit bench.co/whats-new.

