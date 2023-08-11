BenjiLock and Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) Join Forces to Redefine Security with Exclusive Global Partnership

Los Angeles, California (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- BenjiLock, a prominent pioneer in personal security solutions, is delighted to unveil its exclusive global partnership with Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints), a distinguished provider of cutting-edge biometric solutions. This transformative alliance seeks to redefine the security industry and elevate user experiences across a wide range of product categories.

Through seamless integration of Fingerprints' cutting-edge sensors and software, BenjiLock solidifies its global licensing strategy and strengthens its position as an industry leader. Customers can now enjoy unparalleled convenience and peace of mind with BenjiLock's comprehensive range of security solutions, including their exclusive and patented TSA-Accepted biometric locks. This integration ensures travelers can experience top-notch security while effortlessly complying with airport regulations, setting new standards of innovation, and redefining security in an ever-evolving world.

“We are thrilled to enter into this exclusive partnership with Fingerprints," said Robbie Cabral, Founder and CEO of BenjiLock. “By leveraging their advanced biometric technology, we can further elevate the security standards of our products, providing our customers with peace of mind and convenience. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to offering cutting-edge security solutions that redefine the industry.”

From its origins at CES to its appearance on the acclaimed show Shark Tank, BenjiLock's journey has propelled it to a trusted industry leader. This partnership with Fingerprints further cements BenjiLock's pioneering position, merging expertise with cutting-edge technology to redefine security solutions. The endorsement and support of Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary underscore the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to shaping the industry's future.

“We are excited to partner with BenjiLock and contribute our advanced sensors and software to their product portfolio,” said Michel Roig, President of Payment & Access at Fingerprints. “This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in biometric technology with BenjiLock's passion for innovation, enabling us to offer customers superior security solutions that are both reliable and user-friendly.”

“BenjiLock’s partnership with Fingerprints exemplifies the incredible power of Shark Tank and entrepreneurship,” says Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures and investor in BenjiLock. “Building upon the early success with key retailers, this strategic relationship propels the BenjiLock brand to a global stage, opening doors for licensing opportunities in various industries, including TSA-accepted biometric locks.”

BenjiLock and Fingerprints emerge as global leaders in stand-alone and embedded biometric lock innovation through this strategic alliance. BenjiLock, licensing its intellectual property and providing reference designs worldwide, collaborates with manufacturers, OEMs, and ODMs to drive advancements in security technology. This partnership extends beyond technological integration, uniting market leadership and expertise to deliver unparalleled security solutions on a global scale. It marks a significant advancement in the field, paving the way for fingerprint authentication to become the new industry standard.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. The portable, lightweight yet solidly constructed locks impressed panelists on ABC's hit show “Shark Tank,” where Robbie Cabral secured Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company. This investment catapulted BenjiLock's success story. Today BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

