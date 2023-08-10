Blueprint Vegas Announces Its Final 2023 Agenda & Plenary Speakers

New York, NY (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Blueprint Vegas 2023 has an incredible lineup of visionaries across the global real estate and construction innovation ecosystem. From globally recognized builders, developers, owners and operators, to top tier venture capitalists and institutional investors, to dynamic startups and technology pioneers.

The agenda includes eight plenary sessions on Tuesday, September 12th, featuring some of the best known and most highly respected leaders from across the industry. These featured speakers, who represent an unparalleled breadth and depth of knowledge about this vital industry, include:



Jeff Brodsky, Vice Chairman, Related Companies

Adam Demuyakor, Managing Partner, Wilshire Lane

Scott Durkin, CEO, Douglas Elliman

Pete Flint, General Partner, NFX

Constance Freedman, Managing Partner & Founder, Moderne Ventures

Vishal Garg, CEO & Founder, Better

Adena Hefets, CEO & Co-Founder, Divvy Homes

Pat Kinsel, CEO & Founder, Notarize

Mitchell Moinian, Principal, Moinian Group

Clelia Peters, Managing Partner & Founder, Era Ventures

Spencer Rascoff, Chair & Co-Founder, Pacaso

Craig Robins, CEO & President, Dacra

Jackie Soffer, CEO & Chairman, Turnberry Associates

Brendan Wallace, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, Fifth Wall

James Whalen, SVP, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Boston Properties

Ryan Williams, CEO & Founder, Cadre

During the three days of sessions, panelists will address key topics such as the rise of generative AI and its implications for real estate and construction, decarbonization and sustainability for the built world, the role of digitalization in mediating transactions and the ever-evolving issues that major owners and operators face as they work to retool and innovate.

"It's our goal every year to put together the most compelling and vital conversations that we think will move the industry forward," said David Hirschman, EVP & Chief Content Officer at Blueprint. "We've had a really overwhelming response over the past few years, and I truly feel like the collection of speakers that we have put together for Blueprint Vegas 2023 represents the greatest gathering of thought leaders ever assembled for this ecosystem."

This is a thought leadership lineup like no other. Don’t miss Blueprint Vegas 2023 at The Venetian, Las Vegas, September 11th-13th, 2023. The detailed agenda is now live and you can click https://www.blueprintvegas.com/agenda to learn more.

About Blueprint:

Blueprint Vegas is the premiere real estate, construction and technology gathering convening the boldest innovative startups, industry leaders and VCs from across the ecosystem to discuss the future of the built world. Blueprint is powered by Connectiv, the premier events studio that produces Manifest and Medicarians.

