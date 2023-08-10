Brander Group Extends Exclusive Partnership with HESS Consortium

Scottsdale, AZ (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Brander Group Inc., today’s largest and most trusted IPv4 address broker, has extended its exclusive partnership with the Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium (HESS Consortium). Brander Group will provide the HESS Consortium and the Coalition for College Cost Savings members and their collective member associations and institutions with opportunities to strategize, readdress and monetize IP address assets.

Brander Group has assisted over 100 Universities, Colleges, and Schools across the United States to generate extra funds from unitized IPv4 assets and re-invest into infrastructure, IT upgrades and sponsorship programs for students. The HESS Consortium and the Coalition for College Cost Savings will extend Brander Group’s services at discounted rates to over 330 HESS member institutions and 35 private state associations representing approximately 1100 private colleges and institutions by way of the HESS Consortium’s strategic partnership with the Coalition For College Cost Savings (The Coalition).

Through this continued partnership, Brander Group will provide HESS and Coalition members with assistance in the private or public sale of IP addresses on our go-to-market website IPv4Connect.com. The team at Brander Group will also help HESS members with marketing and selling IP Addresses, blacklist reporting and cleanup, routing records removal assistance, leading and directing all negotiations, assistance with the ARIN transfer process, chain of custody and secure funds transfers.

“We are more than thrilled to extend our partnership with HESS Consortium. It has been a true pleasure working with educational institutions across America to generate extra capital which helps enrich the educational systems and minds of our students” stated Jake Brander, President and Founder of Brander Group Inc.

Keith Fowlkes, Executive Director and Co-founder of the HESS Consortium said “We are very excited to announce this now formal partnership with the Brander Group. The Brander Group has helped many of our private institutions and this new formal contract agreement will ensure a long-term partnership to benefit our growing national membership.”

About The HESS Consortium

The Higher Education Systems & Services Consortium or “The HESS Consortium”​ is a non-profit, membership-run organization. The HESS Consortium is focused on collectively lowering costs and increasing collaboration between specifically private colleges and universities in the area of administrative systems and services.

The HESS Consortium is made up of chief financial officers, chief information officers as well as technology and finance directors in a diverse group of schools committed to finding efficiencies and cost savings by working with other like-minded institutions. Together, we realize that, throughout the country, private college/university Chief Business Officers (CBO) and Chief Information/Technology Officers (CIO) are mutually charged with providing mission-critical administrative services in an environment of almost flat, if not decreasing, net revenues. We are asked to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of administrative software services and related information technology to meet the increasing needs of diverse users while minimizing the resources used.

