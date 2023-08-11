CPESN Networks Announces Expansion of their Relationship with Genemarkers, LLC

CARY, N.C. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- CPESN® USA announces the expansion of their strategic relationship with Genemarkers, LLC, a pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing laboratory in Michigan. Through this national program, CPESN pharmacies identify patients that would benefit from PGx testing, collect patient DNA samples via a buccal swab and review the results with their patient and the health care provider. This personalized medicine tool determines if a medication will be safe and efficacious. PGx testing has been proven to reduce adverse drug events and improve health outcomes.

“We are excited to be moving forward with the team from Genemarkers,” said Alison Haas, Pharm.D., Director of Value-Based Programs with CPESN USA. “They have been working collaboratively with our pharmacies in their home state of Michigan for the past year. Now, we are launching a similar program across the rest of our local networks.”

CPESN USA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of over 8,500 pharmacist providers working in over 3,500 local, community pharmacies. CPESN pharmacies reach 84% of America through hand delivery to the doorstep of patient’s homes.

Genemarkers' PGx tests include only drug-gene pairs with the highest levels of clinical validity and utility. Genemarkers' PGx tests include drug-gene pairs that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Clinical Pharmacogenomics Implementation Consortium (CPIC) have recognized as having scientific evidence to support clinical use. Genemarkers currently offers three multigene PGx panels and two single-gene tests.

“We feel that pharmacogenomics testing has the ability to help a lot of patients in terms of optimizing medication use and ultimately improving health outcomes,” said Dr. Anna Langerveld, Founder and President & CEO of Genemarkers. “We have always felt that local, clinical pharmacists were ideally suited to play a significant role in this initiative, and we are excited to collaborate with CPESN pharmacies across the country.”

“I’m pleased Genemarkers has given local, community pharmacies the opportunity to get into the pharmacogenomics game,” said Troy Trygstad, Pharm.D., MBA, Ph.D., Executive Director with CPESN USA. “Pharmacists have been sitting it out for far too long.”

About CPESN® USA

CPESN USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN Networks of pharmacy providers in 43 states across America.

To learn more, please visit http://www.CPESN.com.

About Genemarkers, LLC

Genemarkers is a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified, CLEP-approved genomics laboratory based in Kalamazoo that partners with healthcare providers and organizations to offer comprehensive, quality-driven pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing services. Genemarkers offers three multigene PGx panels and two single-gene tests that contain clinical guidance based on the highest level of evidence, as determined by the Clinical Pharmacogenomics Implementation Consortium (CPIC) and the FDA.

For more information, visit http://www.genemarkersllc.com.

Jay Williams, CPESN USA, http://www.cpesn.com, 1 614.824.9750, [email protected]

SOURCE CPESN USA