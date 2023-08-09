Catalyst Awarded Phase II Contract to enable Broadband Interoperability for First Responders from Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 09, 2023 -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded Catalyst Communications Technologies a contract to develop interoperability amongst various Mission Critical Push to Talk applications and other push to talk applications supported by FirstNet® built with AT&T, Southern Linc’s CriticalLink™ and other service providers using Push to Talk systems. With the proliferation of different push to talk over Broadband systems, there is now a need for a solution to enable users on these different LTE based systems to communicate with each other.

Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of Radio Control over IP solutions to the Push-to-Talk marketplace, was earlier awarded a Phase I contract to research the feasibility of a Broadband Push-to-Talk Interoperability Platform. Based upon their research and conclusion that the technology they proposed to enable broadband interoperability could be developed, Catalyst was awarded this Phase II contract to develop a prototype. The company had previously been awarded contracts from DHS S&T in 2018 and 2020 to research and develop a platform for communications between land mobile radio (LMR) subscriber devices and smartphones on LTE networks using a standards compliant Mission Critical Push to Talk (MCPTT) Application. The development of a broadband interoperability platform is expected to be developed in 2023 and 2024.

Company president Robin Grier stated, “We are pleased to once again be working with the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate to develop technology in support of First Responder communications and the needs of the mission critical communications marketplace. This award is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Award. The objective of Phase II is to continue efforts to develop and demonstrate a working prototype that builds upon the Phase I research award. Phase III of this effort undertakes activities to commercialize the Phase II results to the marketplace.

This award is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Award. The objective of Phase II is to continue efforts to develop and demonstrate a working prototype that builds upon the Phase I research award. Phase III of this effort undertakes activities to commercialize the Phase II results to the marketplace.

Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc. markets Radio Control over IP technology for the Critical Communications Industry and is a force for change in the effort to bring Internet derived technologies into Critical Communications applications. Catalyst focuses on products that leverage standard Windows®-based computers to reduce cost and increase the efficiency of network operators and end users. Catalyst’s extensive product line significantly enhances modern and legacy dispatch communications systems by seamlessly bridging wireless and wireline communications networks for network-based interoperability.

Contact Catalyst at i[email protected] or (434) 582-6146 for additional information.

Jack Kelly, Catalyst Communications Technologies Inc., https://catcomtec.com/, 1 4345826146, [email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst Communications Technologies Inc.