Catalyst at APCO 2023: Public Safety Innovations Deliver Agile Mission-Critical Dispatch Operations with FirstNet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 09, 2023 -- Catalyst Communications Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of IP-based dispatch and interoperability solutions, today announced its collaboration with AT&T to enhance first responders’ mission critical capabilities by integrating FirstNet® Push-to-Talk (PTT), the first ever nationwide mission-critical PTT solution to launch in the U.S., with the new Catalyst Propulsion™ dispatch console. This furthers public safety’s command and control of their operations, helping them respond faster and more effectively.

“Joining AT&T to deliver critical communications capabilities to first responders will allow us to provide the very best technologies and communications strategies on which we’ll conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative product solutions,” said Robin Grier, Catalyst President. “We are proud to be working with the FirstNet team at AT&T by helping further innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders’ incident response.”

By integrating FirstNet PTT with Propulsion Dispatch, Catalyst is helping public safety agencies bridge their legacy LMR communications with their critical communications on FirstNet, Built with AT&T – the nation’s only public safety network built with and for first responders. This integration provides dispatchers with the ability to access and monitor interoperable talk groups, providing an additional layer of flexibility. Plus, it is designed to enable public safety to use their smartphones, feature phones, and specialized ultra-rugged devices just as they would use a two-way radio, with highly secure, high-performance calling. And as a broadband solution, FirstNet PTT allows users to take advantage of high-speed data so users can stream video, map team members and send secure messages for better overall situational awareness.

“Integrating FirstNet PTT with Catalyst’s Propulsion dispatch solution offers public safety better coordinated incident response, more effective mutual aid and operational cost reduction,” said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. “And as public safety’s partner, we’ll continue to modernize public safety communications and deliver innovative solutions to help first responders stay mission ready.” FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, and law enforcement save lives and protect their communities.

Demonstrations and more information will be available at APCO 2023 at Catalyst booth 1428 and FirstNet, Built with AT&T booth 1419.

