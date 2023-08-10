Corsa Security Works with Seamless Infotech to Offer a New Managed Virtual Firewall Service for its Customers

Ottawa, ON, Canada (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Seamless Infotech, a managed security service provider, to easily and quickly offer their customers a virtual firewall service (VFS).

Seamless Infotech can now create a cost-effective, responsive, managed VFS for their customers who in turn will benefit from extremely rapid service delivery and the flexibility of software firewalls for their data security. The Corsa Security solution helps reduce Seamless Infotech’s operational and service delivery costs while improving the speed of service delivery.

“Our customers need to move away from being tied to owning and managing their firewalls,” explains Praveen Kumar, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Seamless Infotech. “The challenge for us is getting this service to market quickly and in a way that is easy to manage. The Corsa Security solution has transformed firewall deployment from an engineering task to a push-button sequence so we can scale firewall capacity on the fly for our customers and they can pay as they grow.”

“We are leveraging our deep expertise in helping customers with Virtual Firewall Services enabling Seamless Infotech to accelerate their service offerings,” says Eduardo Cervantes, CEO, Corsa Security. “By leveraging the Corsa Security Orchestrator to spin-up firewall VMs on a per customer basis according to individual organization’s requirements, Seamless Infotech, like many before them, is avoiding a DIY virtualization effort that would have been far more costly and taken years to be ready.”

The Corsa Security Orchestrator deploys, scales and optimizes virtual firewalls so Seamless Infotech’s customer support team can spin up new ones in minutes. Each customer, large or small, gets their own firewall VM or cluster of VMs and benefits from better security with the firewall security subscriptions that aligns to their needs or is compatible with their existing deployment. The Corsa Security Orchestrator monitors and controls the virtual firewalls so that Seamless Infotech can manage all their firewall VMs from a unified dashboard. delivering speed, simplicity, and savings to their managed service offering.

About Corsa Security

Corsa Security is the leader in automating network security virtualization, which helps large enterprises and service providers deploy, scale and optimize virtual on-premise firewalls with speed (24x faster deployment), simplicity (zero-touch operations) and savings (9x lower TCO). By tightly integrating firewall virtualization with intelligent orchestration, the Corsa Security Orchestrator provides an aggregated view of all your virtual firewalls while managing their infrastructure health, capacity and performance. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Security services based on their current needs and then pay as they grow by integrating flex licensing from our firewall partners. Learn how Corsa Security is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.

