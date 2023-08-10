Debbie Ivanuska Joins Mytra Consulting as Business Consultant

Anderson, Indiana (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Mytra Consulting, a leading advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries, is pleased to announce the addition of Debbie Ivanuska to its team as a Business Consultant. With her extensive Education, IT support, and consultancy background, Debbie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to support clients in achieving their business goals.

Debbie Ivanuska began her career in Human Resources for a major department store, where she discovered her passion for training. This led her to pursue a degree in Education, and she subsequently taught for over 25 years in public Education. Throughout her teaching career, Debbie gained certification in teaching business, marketing-related courses, and cybersecurity and obtained the prestigious Cisco Instructor Certification. In addition, she gained valuable experience as an analyst for MCI WorldCom and SunTrust Securities.

Drawing upon her vast experience and skills, Debbie now applies her expertise to the corporate world. At Mytra Consulting, she will focus on integrating new software programs by providing comprehensive training and support to businesses. Her spreadsheet and database management proficiency will enable companies to optimize their processes and enhance overall efficiency. Debbie is excited about implementing her skills and working with various companies.

Debbie Ivanuska graduated from the University of Missouri, obtaining a Master of Education (MEd) degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration. She and her husband reside in Raymore, Missouri, where they enjoy sports, family, and traveling.

Heather Lermont-Pape, Chief Learning Officer of Mytra Consulting, expressed her utmost confidence in Debbie Ivanuska's appointment as a Business Consultant. "With her extensive background in Education and IT support, combined with her passion for training and consultancy, Debbie brings a unique skill set that will greatly benefit our clients. Her ability to integrate new software programs and provide comprehensive training will be invaluable in helping businesses optimize their operations. We are thrilled to have Debbie join our team and look forward to the positive impact she will make in empowering our clients to achieve their business goals successfully."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting and its services, please visit http://www.Mytraconsulting.com.

August Zehner, Mytra Consulting, http://www.mytraconsulting.com, 1 317-403-3550, [email protected]

SOURCE Mytra Consulting