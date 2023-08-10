DesignRush Ranks the Top Social Media Marketing Agencies in August

43% of US internet users shop on social media. DesignRush released the top social media marketing agencies that help businesses connect with potential customers and drive more sales.

MIAMI, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Google's data reveals that 43% of internet users in the US engage in social media shopping. This shows the growing power of social media as a platform for businesses to reach and influence a significant portion of their consumers.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, unveiled the best social media marketing agencies that help firms engage with consumers and influence purchasing decisions.

The top social media marketing agencies in August are:

1. Hollywood Branded - hollywoodbranded.com

Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Social Media Content, Brand Integration, and more

2. Upsway Marketing - upswaymarketing.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Graphic Design, Web Development, and more

3. Aus Asia Online - ausasiaonline.com.au

Expertise: Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO, and more

4. Boiling Point Media - boilingpointmedia.com

Expertise: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and more

5. Webb Marketing - webbmarketing.info

Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Creation, SEO, and more

6. Allinclusive. - new.allinclusive.agency

Expertise: Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, and more

7. YouNedia - younedia.com

Expertise: Graphic Design, SEO, Social Media Marketing, and more

8. EPR Marketing - eprmarketing.co.uk

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Web Design, Email Marketing, and more

9. Fortis Media - fortismedia.com

Expertise: Graphic Design, Social Media Management, Social Media Copywriting, and more

10. Alpyne Strategy - alpynestrategy.com

Expertise: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and more

11. BrandCurb - brandcurb.com

Expertise: Branding, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, and more

12. Assistant Media Group - assistantmedia.com

Expertise: Social Media Management, Content Marketing, Branding, and more

13. ON Digital Agency - vippracticegrowth.com

Expertise: Medical Marketing, Facebook & Instagram Advertising, Video Marketing, and more

14. 5th Brand - 5thbrand.co.ke

Expertise: Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, and more

15. Social Media Angel - socialmediaangel.net.au

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Brand Management, Ad Campaigns, and more

16. inMMGroup - inmm.group

Expertise: Content Creation, Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design, and more

Brands can explore the top social media marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.

