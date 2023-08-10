Digital Silence's Devin Hill Earns Certified Cryptocurrency Forensic Investigator (CCFI) Certification

DENVER (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Digital Silence is pleased to announce that Devin Hill, Digital Silence Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response, has completed the Certified Cryptocurrency Forensic Investigator (CCFI) program through the McAfee Institute.

By earning this nationally accredited certification, Devin can utilize new state-of-the-art techniques to conduct blockchain and bitcoin-related investigations that can identify criminals using cryptocurrency. This knowledge will help Devin and the rest of Digital Silence’s digital forensics experts continue to arm clients with actionable intelligence that can help recover stolen funds.

Certifications like these also enhance Digital Silence’s mission to provide world-class cybersecurity services. If you’ve been the victim of a cryptocurrency crime, contact us today.

About Digital Silence: Digital Silence is a world-class boutique cybersecurity firm focused on providing exceptional security consulting services for clients in virtually any industry seeking to ensure their products and processes are safe and secure for their customers.

Consistency, commitment to quality, attention to detail, and unsurpassed client care are central to Digital Silence’s culture and ethos, and our team of experienced industry leaders provides value to clients in three key areas:

Penetration testing, including full-scope red team testing and attack narrative reports

Digital forensics, including incident response and ransomware assessments

Advisory, including virtual chief information security officer services.

