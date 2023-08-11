Dr. Shervin Naderi Recognized as one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for Rhinoplasty in the 2023 issue of Newsweek

Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Shervin Naderi, MD, FACS, has been named one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2023 by Newsweek magazine for his outstanding surgical skills and expertise in rhinoplasty.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Shervin Naderi was distinguished in the rhinoplasty category in Newsweek's prestigious second annual ranking of the country's top plastic surgeons. He was recognized for his artistic mastery, innovative techniques, and commitment to patient satisfaction at The Naderi Center, which has two locations in the Greater Washington DC metro with offices in Reston Virginia, and Chevy Chase Maryland.

As a preeminent rhinoplasty expert, Dr. Naderi combines his extensive experience and perceptive eye to craft elegant, natural-looking results tailored to each patient. Unlike any other Plastic Surgeon in the United States, Dr. Naderi exclusively performs only one surgery - Rhinoplasty, making him a true Rhinoplasty specialist.

A Prestigious Honor Among the Nation's Best

Earning a spot on Newsweek's selective list is an exceptional achievement that denotes superior expertise and patient satisfaction. The America's Best Plastic Surgeons ranking is based on a rigorous selection process involving thousands of medical professional recommendations and assessments of quality of care.

Out of about 12,000 plastic surgeons only 358 plastic surgeons across 20 states made the final list this year, which speaks to the highly competitive nature of this honor. Dr. Naderi was one of only 165 honored for rhinoplasty surgery.

This prestigious accolade affirms Dr. Naderi's leading reputation and validates the consistently outstanding care he provides patients. His position among the top plastic surgeons world wide underscores Dr. Naderi's commitment to achieving beautiful, natural, harmonious results and the highest levels of patient satisfaction through his rhinoplasty practice.

About Dr. Shervin Naderi

Dr. Shervin Naderi is renowned as an exceptional rhinoplasty surgeon and a leading authority on nasal surgery. Although The Naderi Center provides a full array of face and body cosmetic surgery procedures with several ultra specialist surgeons, Dr. Naderi is focused on the nose.

Almost a quarter century ago, after completing his residency in Head and Neck Surgery at Indiana University School of Medicine, Dr. Naderi pursued an intensive fellowship under world-renowned facial plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Perkins. This advanced training allowed him to hone his skills and develop techniques to expertly handle the intricacies of nasal surgery. He has grown exponentially and innovated far more superior techniques since then.

With over two decades of experience performing thousands of rhinoplasties, Dr. Naderi has become one of the most sought-after rhinoplasty surgeons in the world. He is able to precisely diagnose structural issues and create customized surgical plans to optimize both form and function. A Naderi Nose is uniquely tailored for each patient with no cookie cutter noses and no telltale signs of plastic surgery.

His accomplishments and reputation for excellence have earned Dr. Naderi international recognition. Patients come from all over the United States and overseas for the opportunity to have their surgery performed by Dr. Naderi.

Dr. Naderi's Prestigious Accolades and Accomplishments

Dr. Shervin Naderi has received numerous honors and distinctions that underscore his leading reputation as an elite rhinoplasty surgeon, including:

Double board certification in Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

Named one of America's Best Plastic Surgeons by Newsweek (2023)

Recognized as a Top Beauty Doctor (2016)

Awarded the RealSelf 500 Award (2015)

Selected as one of Virginia's Favorite Physicians by Vitals Patients' Choice Award (2016)

Favorite Physicians by Vitals Patients' Choice Award (2016) Chosen as the Most Compassionate Doctor by his patients (2011)

Voted the #1 Top Rated Cosmetic Surgeon in Washington, DC

Listed in the Global Directory of Who's Who

Named an Outstanding Cosmetic Surgeon by the National Institute of Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery Research

Dr. Naderi's extensive expertise and commitment to patient satisfaction have earned him a reputation as one of the country's foremost rhinoplasty experts. But his reputation for honesty and ethics is truly unique in a profession often known for too many sales pitches. Dr. Naderi spends many hours each week talking potential patients out of cosmetic surgery.

A Personalized Approach to Facial Harmony

During consultations, Dr. Naderi conducts a detailed assessment of the entire facial structure. He takes the time to understand his patients' specific goals and address any concerns they may have. With this understanding, professional insight, and experience, Dr. Naderi crafts personalized surgical plans that aim to create a natural-looking nose, perfectly complementing the individual's facial features.

Dr. Nader's patients have the opportunity to see advanced computer imaging to demonstrate the potential outcome of their surgery.

In certain cases, Dr. Naderi may advise patients that rhinoplasty is unnecessary or recommend alternative treatments better suited to their objectives. Patient education and satisfaction take precedence over any other incentives.

Dr. Naderi's thorough, honest communication and mastery of facial aesthetics have earned the trust of his patients. His focus remains on fulfilling their goals and creating a nose they will feel proud of for a lifetime.

About The Naderi Center

The Naderi Center was founded by Double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Shervin Naderi who is an expert in revision rhinoplasty and rhinoplasty surgery. Patients from around the world seek his expertise. The Naderi Center for Plastic Surgery & Dermatology and Dr. Shervin Naderi have been featured in numerous media publications such as the Northern Virginia Magazine, New Beauty Magazine, Capital Files Magazine, Washingtonian Magazine, DC Magazine and Bethesda Magazine, among many others.

If you are interested in learning more about the services offered at The Naderi Center or would like to schedule a consultation with double board certified facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Naderi or one of the other ultra specialist plastic surgeons there please call 703-481-0002 or 301-222-2020 to set up a consultation at the Reston or Chevy Chase office.

Media Contact

Amelia Viera, virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com, 301-222-2020, info@virginiafacialplasticsurgery.com

SOURCE Naderi Center for Cosmetic Surgery