Drew Cayce Celebrates Graduation from American Truck Dealers Academy, Ready to Lead in the Commercial Truck Industry

Elmhurst, IL (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Drew successfully completed a comprehensive, year-long program delving into six crucial disciplines essential for effective management and leadership within the commercial truck industry, including financial management, parts management, service management, truck inventory and marketing management, truck sales and associate management, and business leadership.

Drew also had the unique opportunity to visit Capitol Hill for a day and meet with a member of Congress where he gained valuable insight into the lawmaking process and an understanding of the significance of dealer fly-ins to Washington, D.C. Inviting members of Congress to dealerships can be advantageous for customers, employees and the entire business.

“I am looking forward to the ATD Engage program that my classmates and I will be participating in moving forward, continuing the group discussions on our industry’s challenges and opportunities, along with current market trends to stay at the forefront of innovation, customer service and dealership proficiency,” says Drew. “I’m very proud to be a graduate of ATD 048!”

Drew says the ATDA was an invaluable experience, not only because of the course material but also the networking opportunities and says, “Along with the experience I’m gaining from our own talented management team and employees by working in different departments at TransChicago Truck Group, sharing ideas with other dealer groups across a wide array of OEMs has been incredibly important to me in learning how to provide the best services for our customers.”

Established in 1970 as a division of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), ATD represents franchised medium- and heavy-duty truck dealers, holding nearly 5,600 separate franchises, both domestic and import. Since its inception in 1979, the NADA/ATD Academy has prepared over 12,000 graduates for rewarding and high-quality careers.

Drew was impressed by the 250+ combined years of experience in the room for each ATDA session. “The instructors are experts in their field on all subject matter, and every student has insight into the course topics. Bouncing ideas off our industry's best and brightest helped me develop many objectives.”

The instructors’ exceptional leadership and quality course material has played a crucial role in Drew's development within our company. He is looking forward to incorporating this valuable material into our day-to-day operations. Drew was most impressed by the service course; “it focused on identifying areas for improvement and optimizing technician utilization, which are more crucial now than ever due to the widespread technician shortages in our industry.”

Drew is proud to be a graduate of ATD, his dedication and commitment to learning the diverse disciplines of the commercial truck industry will help drive our business toward even greater success!

TransChicago Truck Group, a leading dealership for Freightliner, Western Star, and Isuzu trucks, has been a trusted industry resource since 1982. Their expert employees in all departments, along with their selection of new and all-makes used trucks, onsite and mobile service, in-house technician training, wide-ranging parts delivery and comprehensive in-stock $15 million parts inventory continually exceed customer expectations in the trucking industry.

For more information about TransChicago Truck Group and its comprehensive range of services, please visit transchicago.com.

Deb Beukema, Marketing Manager, TransChicago Truck Group, http://transchicago.com, 1 630-279-0600 Ext: 6100, [email protected]

SOURCE TransChicago Truck Group