E-Commerce Apparel Brand Sees 50X Return on Post-purchase Automation Using Rush.app

SOFIA, Bulgaria (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- As the e-commerce industry continues its massive growth, Rush.app proves its ability to drive revenue and improve customer retention after the sale. Their recent success with Combat Iron Apparel helped the unique clothing brand, offering a wide range of high-quality tactical and athletic apparel and gear, drive $140,000 in revenue from automated shipping notification emails.

While more customers are turning to e-commerce, it is still extremely difficult for brands to attract and retain customers. Rush.app is helping e-commerce brands turn one-time buyers into loyal customers through automated shipping notifications, high-converting order tracking pages, and post-purchase analytics.

“We’re thrilled at the success brands like Combat Iron have seen using Rush.app,” said Mario Peshev, CEO of Rush.app. “Cases like this show the opportunity that exists for brands that engage their customers after the sale and look for ways to increase upsell and cross-sell opportunities.”

Rush.app has discovered the power of delivering product recommendations and brand loyalty initiatives to where the customer is most likely to engage - order tracking pages and delivery notifications. The e-commerce automation platform has found order notification emails see a 66% open rate and 22% click-through rate. This has helped Rush.app brands generate up to 7% more revenue per month through post-purchase automation.

In today's uncertain economy, e-commerce brands must seize revenue opportunities and optimize their existing customer base. Brands like Combat Iron are using Rush.app to create a personalized order-tracking page and integrate upsells and promotions into their shipping notifications, all with the aim of maximizing profitability. You can read more about the apparel brand’s use of Rush.app in their recently published case study.

About Rush.app

Rush.app helps e-commerce brands and online retailers to increase revenue and turn one-time buyers into repeat customers in just a few clicks through its shipping notifications that take them to high-converting and beautifully crafted tracking pages filled with upsells and cross-sells. Rush.app shows buyers their predicted date of delivery, and provides 1:1 personalization to increase customer lifetime value.

Rush.app also empowers online shops to send automated post-purchase notifications to reduce customer support costs, provide the ability to self-serve, and reveal last-mile carrier details. And, costs are optimized with savings on money and time by staying on top with fast return to sender, avoiding the delivery gap, updating custom timelines, and allowing customers to view all shipment issues on one screen. Trusted by global brands on Shopify and Shopify Plus, Rush.app is the go-to solution for businesses of all sizes.

