EyeCRO joins leading organizations to prioritize animal welfare in scientific research by signing the Marseille Declaration

Oklahoma City, OK and Ann Arbor, MI (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Toward enhancing ethical practices in scientific research, EyeCRO has joined several industry-leading companies to sign the “Marseille Declaration”, the first joint pharmaceutical industry declaration on animal housing and use. Through this declaration, the participating organizations affirm their dedication to the highest standards of animal welfare, transcending any competitive boundaries for the betterment of research practices.

EyeCRO is the first US-based company to sign and joins the Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Sanofi, Lundbeck, and Leo Pharma by signing the Declaration.

“We are not competitors when it comes to improving animal welfare, and this commitment demonstrates our shared common values and expectations. This partnership allows for transparent discussion to develop the highest standards in the true spirit of scientific collaboration," stated Dr. Eric Phelps, Vice President of Research and Development.

The Marseille Declaration's mission extends beyond scientific advancements to prioritize the well-being of animals involved in research endeavors. By signing this declaration, these renowned institutions which have long been at the forefront of scientific discovery, commit to sharing their best practices, knowledge, and resources to enable the more ethical and humane treatment of animals.

"Animal welfare is of paramount importance, and this declaration reflects our belief that a better future for scientific research lies in collaboration and unity. Together we prioritize animal welfare, recognizing that our combined expertise and resources will lead the way for the highest standards in animal science and welfare. This declaration reaffirms our commitment and determination to maintain a culture that upholds the values of compassion and respect for all living beings," said Dr. Rafal Farjo, Chief Executive Officer.

The declaration outlines a comprehensive framework that emphasizes transparency, responsible animal care, and continuous improvement. It underscores the importance of minimizing the use of animals in research whenever possible and seeks to enhance alternatives that contribute to the refinement, reduction, and replacement of animal use. The institutions involved in this collaborative effort are paving the way for a more compassionate and ethically driven approach to scientific research. By aligning their efforts and expertise, they aim to set new benchmarks for animal welfare and lead by example for the broader scientific community.

About EyeCRO

EyeCRO is the global leader in preclinical ophthalmic research to advance therapeutic discovery and development programs. The company operates laboratories in Oklahoma City, OK and Ann Arbor, MI, which provide validated contract research services to the ophthalmic research community worldwide.

