GeroHealth™ and Weill Cornell Medicine Sign Joint Development Agreement for Senior Care Coordination Platform

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- GeroHealth™, a digital health company, and the Center on Aging at Weill Cornell Medicine are creating the SeniorCare Advisor™ (SCA), a collaboration to provide high-quality, personalized care for seniors by leveraging GeroHealth's expertise in digital health and artificial intelligence and Weill Cornell Medicine's clinical knowledge. This initiative will encourage physicians to provide better care to seniors by developing integrated care plans for older patients and utilizing the financial incentives for providers available through the administration of the CMS Annual Wellness Visit.

Gail Port, CEO of GeroHealth said “The SCA will be a subscription-based platform that leverages an extensive set of Medicare reimbursable assessments to develop a comprehensive Care Plan during the Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) for treatment, rehabilitation, and longitudinal care by a connected team of physicians, other medical professionals, and caregivers. Using fully integrated EMR voice-enabled technology for physician-patient interaction and generative AI for the capture of clinical notes, the SCA will address medical diagnoses, functional impairments, and the social determinants of health.”

Jacqueline Laver, GeroHealth’s CTO added “The SCA will use artificial intelligence to identify early intervention points for existing as well as potential problems and suggest ways to maximize quality of life years and maintain as much independence as possible. The growth of our Senior Health Hub™ will provide seniors with access to the goods and services that will facilitate their ability to Age in Place.”

