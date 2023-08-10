Greenberg Traurig's Carol Barnhart Appointed to Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Greenberg Traurig Corporate Shareholder Carol Barnhart was appointed to the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors for 2023-2026.

Barnhart is one of 20 members appointed to the newly elected board. The Miami-based chamber is a private nonprofit organization that is focused on promoting trade and investment between Spain, the United States, and Latin America. The organization is officially recognized by the governments of Spain and the United States and has more than 500 members.

Barnhart, who lives in Miami, focuses her practice on negotiating complex strategic deals, mergers, and acquisitions and often advises her clients on the establishment and implementation of compliance programs and related matters. She has broad cross-border experience throughout the United States, Europe, and Latin America. She has led multijurisdictional, structured deals from both firm-side and client-side. Her time serving as general counsel has uniquely afforded her with the experience and perspective necessary to offer her clients, in addition to first class legal advice, pragmatic and wholistic business insight when considering and negotiating their strategic transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig’s award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from our offices in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, New York, Washington D.C., and elsewhere around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of more than 120 lawyers to help clients identify and capitalize on business opportunities in Latin America, and the Caribbean. As the only global law firm founded in Miami, Greenberg Traurig is inextricably linked to Latin America. Since its beginning, GT has represented many of the family enterprises that are today among Latin America’s largest companies. By addressing real-world problems for clients on a regular basis, our team has developed a breadth of experience that sets us apart.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI “Highly Recommended Law Firm” for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Bea Garcia, Greenberg Traurig, P.A., https://www.gtlaw.com/en, +1 305.579.7703, [email protected]

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, P.A.