Hammerspace Wins Prestigious Flash Memory Summit 2023 Most Innovative Technology Award

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Hammerspace, the company orchestrating the Next Data Cycle for enterprises, today announced that it has been honored with the award for “Most Innovative Memory Technology” in the Storage Management Software category for its unstructured data orchestration software solution at the 2023 Flash Memory Summit (FMS) in Santa Clara, California.

Hammerspace is leading the Next Data Cycle to help enterprises and public sector organizations break down storage silos and bring data to compute, applications and remote workers, wherever they reside.

“Customers desire a global file system which can provide access to any type of storage across private and public cloud locations within the IT infrastructure,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Hammerspace for creating an innovative Parallel Global File System which provides high-performance file access and automated data orchestration. It is applicable to each storage type from any vendor, in single or multiple locations worldwide.”

The esteemed Flash Memory Summit Awards celebrate companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical excellence and market leadership. Hammerspace's win as the Most Innovative Memory Technology in the Storage Management Software category is a testament to its commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions to unleash the full potential of unstructured data, enabling data to transcend platforms and infrastructure and providing organizations with unprecedented flexibility and scalability.

"We are thrilled to win this prestigious Flash Memory Summit award, a valued testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to pushing boundaries in software technologies to make data a global asset,” said Molly Presley, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Hammerspace. "Distributed unstructured data holds the key to unlocking the value and innovation in the Next Data Cycle. This Flash Memory Summit recognition highlights the value of the work Hammerspace has done to reimagine and revolutionize how file systems can orchestrate data across storage systems and geographic locations so that organizations can realize their data’s full potential.”

Hammerspace's Data Orchestration System provides organizations with a comprehensive, vendor-neutral, scale-out platform for simplifying and optimizing storage management processes. By seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, Hammerspace empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data. While the last data cycle focused on structured data rooted in business intelligence, this award recognizes Hammerspace’s leadership role in ushering in the Next Data Cycle, driven by compute, orchestration, and applications, leveraging unstructured data to drive product innovation and business opportunity.

FMS is the world's largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile and embedded systems.

For more information about Hammerspace's award-winning Data Orchestration Solution or any other inquiries, please visit http://www.hammerspace.com.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace is the data orchestration system that unlocks innovation and opportunity within unstructured data. It orchestrates the data to build new products, uncover new insights, and accelerate time to revenue across industries like AI, scientific discovery, machine learning, extended reality, autonomy, corporate video and more. Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor’s data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

