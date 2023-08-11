Harris Teeter and Titan Farms donate 37,800 pounds of fresh peaches to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

This is the 10th year Harris Teeter and Titan Farms have partnered for the Peaches with a Purpose campaign

MATTHEWS, N.C., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter and Titan Farms donated 37,800 pounds of fresh peaches to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (SHFBM) through the companies' Peaches with a Purpose campaign.

When shoppers bought a peach between July 26 and August 8 at a North Carolina Harris Teeter location, Titan Farms donated a percentage of that sale to SHFBM in the form of fresh peaches.

Titan Farms, the largest peach grower on the east coast, created Peaches with a Purpose to help feed the under-served while bringing attention to the problem of food-insecurity. Through the partnership between Titan Farms and Harris Teeter, the two companies donated more than 380,000 pounds of peaches over the last ten years.

"We want to thank Titan Farms for supporting local hunger relief efforts and for allowing us to consistently be a part of this program," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. "Fresh produce is scarce in food banks across the country, and we are happy to be able to contribute nutritious items to those in need."

The peach donation will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which serves a total of 24 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina. In the SHFBM service area, more than 489,000 people live in poverty including 159,000 children and 52,000 seniors.

"I am eternally grateful for 10 years of continuous support through Peaches with a Purpose from Harris Teeter and its loyal customers," said Lori Anne Carr, vice president of Titan Farms. "Fresh produce is often in short supply in food banks, through this partnership, we have been able to provide fresh, nutritious peaches to local N.C. communities for an entire decade. In collaboration with Harris Teeter, Titan Farms serves as a valuable means to address the scarcity of fresh produce in food banks. This partnership demonstrates a commitment to helping families and individuals access essential resources."

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina - serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina. In FY 2021-2022, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 75 million pounds of food and household items to over 950 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares.

