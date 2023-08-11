ISMS.online Announces "Evolved": Compliance Management For A New Age

LONDON (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- The people-friendly governance, risk management and compliance SaaS ISMS.online today announced Evolved – a platform update designed to meet modern compliance management needs and embody valuable customer feedback.

In an era of rapidly advancing technology and shifting regulations, staying abreast of the latest compliance management standards is necessary for businesses. And for ISMS.online, a thought leader in compliance management, this means ensuring their platform stays ahead of the industry curve, delivering exceptional compliance that scales.

ISMS.online Evolved represents the culmination of significant customer engagement, hours of design work, and countless lines of innovative code. The platform has been reimagined with a sharp focus on usability. On-page navigation has significantly improved and highlighted work areas are strategically designed to streamline user interactions. The outcome is a user-centric platform that fundamentally aligns with ISMS.online's mission: to provide simple, sustainable security compliance for every business.

"The Evolved update is a monumental stride towards our vision of making compliance management a seamless and empowering journey for businesses of all sizes," says CEO Luke Dash. "We've married cutting-edge technology with customer-driven insights to create a platform that anticipates the compliance needs of the future."

Dash continues, "We're thrilled to lead the way in this new age of compliance management. We are excited for our customers to experience the Evolved platform."

What's more, ISMS.online now supports more than 100+ global standards and regulations, eliminating the need for multiple compliance platforms, removing hours of duplicated work for businesses and improving efficiency and productivity.

CPO, Sam Peters, states, "At ISMS.online, we firmly believe that compliance management should be an enabler, not a burden. Our Evolved update represents our dedication to delivering compliance solutions that align with the needs of modern businesses."

Evolved has specifically focused on the security foundations of any effective Information Security Management System (ISMS) and the ISO 27001 framework:- asset management, risk management and security controls.

"Simplifying compliance is our key objective. The Evolved update further enhances ISMS.online's robust risk management tools making this process smoother for businesses," said Sam Peters.

The Evolved system allows for the efficient selection of relevant assets, replacing tedious spreadsheet struggles and linking them to their corresponding risks and controls, all in a streamlined layout. It features automated monitoring and integrated reminders for asset tracking, vastly improving the risk management experience.

Moreover, Evolved sets new benchmarks for creating, managing, and communicating policies and controls, empowering organisations to adopt, update and add to existing documentation banks, assign ownership of tasks, and define team roles with ease.

The platform's recent design enhancements also allow for custom branding options, allowing organisations to reinforce their brand and foster trust among their audience.

Sam Peters continues, "ISMS.online Evolved is a testament to our commitment to delivering effective, user-friendly compliance solutions. Our platform will continue to empower our clients to meet their compliance goals effectively and efficiently today and into the future".

ISMS.online invite any organisation looking to ensure their information and data privacy meets applicable standards to request a free, no-obligation demo. They look forward to helping more businesses unlock the compliance advantage in their businesses.

About ISMS.online

ISMS.online is a leading SaaS company empowering every business to achieve simple, secure and sustainable data privacy and information security through its people-friendly platform. Headquartered in the U.K., with employees worldwide, ISMS.online has more than 15,000 users globally and works with a wide range of organisations — including enterprise brands like Siemens, Emirates and Moneycorp.

For more information, visit http://www.isms.online.

Rebecca Harper, ISMS.online, https://www.isms.online/, 44 01273 704400, [email protected]

SOURCE ISMS.online