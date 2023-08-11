ISPE Announces Leaders from Health Canada, AltruBio, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Lonza, Lyndra, and More to Speak at the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced eight keynote speakers for the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place 15-18 October in Las Vegas, NV. This signature event brings together top pharmaceutical industry and regulatory leaders offering compelling presentations and interactive discussions on industry-critical technical developments.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced eight keynote speakers for the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, occurring 15-18 October in Las Vegas, NV, and virtually. This acclaimed event brings together top pharmaceutical industry and regulatory leaders, offering compelling presentations and interactive discussions on industry-critical technical developments.

The 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo features a dynamic line-up of thought-provoking keynote presentations led by some of the most prominent names in the pharmaceutical industry.

Confirmed Keynote Speakers:

Pam Cheng - Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Information Technology – AstraZeneca

Pam Cheng is the Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Information Technology, and Chief Sustainability Officer for AstraZeneca. She led AstraZeneca's Global Operations in developing and supplying 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 170 countries. With oversight across 18 countries, Pam manages manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, IT, and sustainability, leading a team of over 20,000. Prior, she spent 18 years at Merck/MSD in global roles. Pam holds bachelor's and master's degrees in chemical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and an MBA in marketing from Pace University.

Judy Chou - President and CEO - AltruBio, Inc

Judy Chou, PhD is the CEO, President, and board member of AltruBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company in San Francisco, CA. With a remarkable career in the biomedical industry, she has led global biotech organizations, including Bayer Pharmaceuticals. Judy's expertise lies in the development and manufacturing of biologics, and she has made significant contributions to breakthrough technologies and accelerated product development. She serves on the boards of Akero Therapeutics, Inc., California Institute of Regenerative Medicines (CIRM), and advisory boards for UC Berkeley Engineering School and Silicon Valley Women in Engineering.

David Churchward - Global Head Sterility Assurance, Cell and Gene Technologies - Lonza Biologics

David Churchward is the Global Head of Sterility Assurance for Lonza Biologics' cell and gene technologies business unit. With extensive experience in regulatory collaboration and international harmonization, David ensures sterility assurance standards for manufacturing cell therapies and viral vector products. He previously served as a GMP inspector with the UK MHRA and contributed to major regulatory initiatives.

Kyle Haraldsen - Chief Technology Officer - Lyndra Therapeutics

Kyle Haraldsen is the Chief Technology Officer of Lyndra Therapeutics. With over 20 years of industry experience, he leads product and platform R&D activities, including the development of the LYNX™ drug delivery platform. Kyle has a strong background in technical operations, product development, and project management, having held leadership positions at Saniona and AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Celia Lourenco - Acting Associate Assistant Deputy Minister - Health Canada

Celia Lourenco, PhD, is the Acting Associate Assistant Deputy Minister for the Health Products and Food Branch of Health Canada. With extensive experience in drug regulation, Celia provides strategic direction for health product and food regulation. She has engaged with international regulatory authorities and co-chaired the COVID-19 working group at the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities.

Flavius Martin - Executive Vice President of Research - Gilead Sciences, Inc

Flavius Martin is the Executive Vice President of Research at Gilead Sciences, Inc. In this role, he oversees innovative research and preclinical programs across therapeutic areas. With nearly 20 years in the biopharmaceutical industry, Flavius has held leadership positions at Amgen and Genentech, contributing to advancements in oncology, inflammation, and cardiometabolic research.

Matthew Pearl - Patient Advocate - Fanconi Anemia Research Fund & EveryLife Foundation

Matthew Pearl is a remarkable patient advocate and a dedicated contributor to various nonprofits who captivates audiences worldwide, sharing his invaluable insights and inspiring the Rare Disease Community. His commitment extends to organizations such as the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, the Rare Action Network, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, and the National Ability Center. Matthew's groundbreaking research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at Harvard, where he was the first Fanconi Anemia (FA) patient to investigate FA, has garnered international recognition.

Michael Lee Sherwood - Chief Innovation and Technology Officer - City of Las Vegas

Michael Lee Sherwood has over 20 years of experience in process improvement, technology, and innovation. As the Chief Innovation and Technology Officer for the City of Las Vegas, he drives initiatives to create brighter and more sustainable communities through collaboration and workforce development. Michael previously served as the Deputy Director of Public Safety, Business Services & City Technology for the City of Irvine, California.

Learn more and register for the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo today.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is a global nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 20,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

