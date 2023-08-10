InfoSystems Cyber Partners with Blackpoint Cyber to Provide Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions

Chattanooga, TN (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- InfoSystems Cyber, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced today a partnership with Blackpoint Cyber, the elite technology-focused cybersecurity company with an ecosystem centered around managed detection and response (MDR) services. The partnership will allow InfoSystems Cyber to offer its clients a more comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, including MDR, threat intelligence, and incident response.

“We are excited to partner with Blackpoint Cyber,” said Chris Bevil, CISO of InfoSystems Cyber. “Blackpoint Cyber’s MDR service is a powerful tool that will help us to better protect our clients from cyberattacks. By combining our expertise with Blackpoint Cyber’s world-class technology and response services, we can provide our clients with a truly comprehensive cybersecurity solution.”

Blackpoint Cyber’s MDR service uses a combination of network visualization, tradecraft detection, and endpoint security to continuously monitor clients’ networks for signs of malicious activity. If an attack is detected, Blackpoint Cyber’s team of experts will respond immediately to contain the attack and prevent further damage.

“We are pleased to partner with InfoSystems Cyber,” said Jon Murchison, CEO of Blackpoint Cyber.

“InfoSystems Cyber is a respected leader in the cybersecurity industry, and we are confident that our partnership will help us to reach more businesses and organizations with our MDR service. Together, we can help to make the world a safer place by protecting businesses from cyberattacks.”

The partnership between InfoSystems Cyber and Blackpoint Cyber is an important step for organizations looking to evolve their cybersecurity and meet compliance requirements. By combining the expertise of two leading providers, the partnership will help to ensure that businesses of all sizes have access to the resources they need to protect themselves from cyberattacks.

About InfoSystems Cyber

InfoSystems Cyber is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a wide range of services, including managed security services, threat intelligence, and incident response. InfoSystems Cyber is committed to helping businesses of all sizes protect themselves from cyberattacks.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber offers the only world-class, nation-state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own software and SOC, Blackpoint's true 24/7 MDR service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep your and your clients' networks safe from widespread damage.

Chris Bevil, InfoSystems, Inc., https://infosystemsinc.com/, 1 423.624.6551, [email protected]

SOURCE InfoSystems, Inc.