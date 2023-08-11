Infogenix Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Success

Orem, Utah (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Infogenix, a pioneering full-service digital agency, long known for its cutting-edge approach and commitment to digital expansion, proudly commemorates 25 years of delivering innovative digital and marketing solutions. Founded in 1998 by entrepreneurs Ryan Romero and Ryan “RC” Camomile, the company has become a powerhouse in the digital industry, working to drive engagement with client brands, collaborating to achieve clients’ growth goals in the ever-evolving digital marketplace. Services include:



Web Development and Design: Creating and designing websites that are visually appealing, user-friendly, and optimized for high performance in search engine result pages.

Mobile Design: developing seamless experiences for users on various mobile devices.

Custom Programming: Developing software solutions, applications, and functionalities to address specific business requirements, providing clients with highly personalized and efficient tools.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Services: Enhancing a website’s visibility on search engines to promote organic (non-paid) search results and drive more targeted traffic to the site.

Content Creation: Developing compelling and relevant content such as blogs, articles, infographics, and press releases to engage and inform the target audience.

Digital Marketing (PPC) Advertising: Strategizing and executing online marketing campaigns, including pay-per-click (PPC), email marketing, display advertising to promote products and services.

Graphic Design: Developing logo design and brand assets that make an impression.

Online Marketing Strategies and Consulting: Collaborating with clients to gain a competitive edge, analyzing marketing trends, opportunities, and form customized recommendations and strategies that align with client objectives.

Analytics and Data Analysis: Tracking and analyzing data to measure the effectiveness of online marketing campaigns, identifying trends, and making data-driven decisions and recommendations.

E-commerce solutions: building and optimizing online stores to enable businesses to sell products or services online.

Website Hosting: ensuring security and performance for client websites.

From Humble Beginnings to Digital Powerhouse

The company opened its doors in 1998 — but those doors led to a modest basement office just outside Salt Lake City. There, owners Ryan Romero and Ryan "RC" Camomile started on their entrepreneurial path. Fueled only by dreams and determination, without the benefit of family financing, they persevered through challenging initial years toward the success they envisioned for their future.

By 2001, Ryan and RC had transitioned from that basement to a dedicated office space. Within a year, they hired their first employees, expanding both their team and their ability to deliver high-end digital solutions to their clients. The true turning point arrived in 2004, when the company's powerful work ethic paired with its unwavering commitment to innovation, propelled them into achieving their goals for success and setting new ones. One of their most important goals is to stand for and inspire fellow entrepreneurs to press forward through their own challenges.

Resilience Amidst Challenges

While building a small agency into a powerhouse from scratch, Infogenix faced and overcame a wide range of external challenges. The company stayed afloat with its head held high through the dot-com bomb of 2000, the aftermath of 9/11 in 2001, the housing crash of 2008 and the unexpected and unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. Through each of these crises, Infogenix navigated surely through the turbulence, serving its clients reliably and creatively, even as the company's competitors were wavering.

Empowering Business Growth

Infogenix has been a key contributor to the growth and job sustainability of communities here in the Utah Valley and across the nation, delivering comprehensive marketing services to clients in a wide range of industries. From full-service web development and web design to SEO services, paid advertising, and business consulting, the company's diverse offerings have consistently fueled its clients' success.

Investing in Employee Growth and Well-Being

Infogenix’s Co-owners recognize that the company’s greatest asset is its talented and dedicated team, and put strong emphasis on employee growth, skill development, and overall well-being.

"We firmly believe that our employees are at the heart of our achievements, and we take pride in nurturing their talents and passions," says Ryan Camomile. "We want to create an environment where they can explore new skills, expand their expertise, and ultimately thrive in both their professional and private lives."

Ryan Romero adds, “Cultivating a culture of continuous learning ensures that our team stays up-to-date with the latest advancements in the digital realm. Most recently, including discovering ways to leverage A.I. as a powerful tool in our marketing and programming strategies.”

Fostering an environment where employees are motivated, inspired, and valued has resulted in a direct correlation between the quality of services and strategies delivered to our clients. As the company celebrates 25 years of such success, it looks forward to continuing its investment in employee growth and creating a supportive and empowering workplace for its team.

A Track Record of Client Satisfaction

Infogenix’s commitment to exceptional results is evident through its impressive success rate, achieving SEO results and increased website traffic for 95% to 97% of its clients. Many loyal clients have maintained their relationship with the agency for over 15 years in a remarkable testament to the agency's expertise, teamwork with its partners and ability to deliver exceptional value consistently.

Dr. Sergio Guzman of Dental Partners of Boston testifies, “I have been working with Infogenix for over 10 years, and they have been instrumental in helping us enhance our branding and online presence.Their team is always prompt, responsive, and professional in their communication and consistently delivers high-quality work. From website design to content creation, Infogenix has been a reliable partner in our business growth. Always targeting consistency, clarity, differentiation, user experience, and authenticity, they have provided valuable insights and recommendations that have helped us stay ahead of the competition.”

Embracing Technological Advancements

Ryan Camomile recalls, “We’ve spent 25 years mastering SEO since the days when Yahoo, Excite, and other search engines dominated the digital landscape, even before Google’s existence.” As technology continues to evolve, Infogenix remains at the forefront by harnessing the potential of Artificial Intelligence and keeping pace with dynamic algorithms. The company’s dedication to adopting new technologies empowers the team to provide cutting-edge solutions that prioritize clients’ evolving requirements.

Giving Back

Infogenix is also well-known for its philanthropic efforts and commitment to building a better world. The company recently joined in raising $30,000 for Operation Underground Railroad and $36,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A Client Base of National and Regional Brands

Infogenix boasts an extensive and esteemed client roster, consisting of both renowned national and regional brands. Among its notable projects, the company has developed training applications for NASA and Michelin Tires, and delivered an MTV Awards project for P Diddy. Moreover, Infogenix has provided website development and digital marketing services for AMP Energy Drink, Hotel Park City, the Provo City Library, and LDS Living, University Place, Woodbury Corporation, Costa Vida, Best Mattress, LaBlast Fitness, BioLogiq, CMOE, Rodizio Grill, Custom Marketing Solutions, R&O Construction, Niels Fugal, Nature’s Hollow, and Donny Osmond.

Looking Ahead to the Future

As Infogenix enters its second 25 years, it remains committed to empowering clients and fostering new partnerships in the dynamic digital marketplace. With a talented team of marketing professionals, the agency anticipates continuing its steady growth.

About Infogenix

Infogenix is a leading digital agency specializing in website development, application development, digital marketing and creative design. With over 25 years of experience, the agency has garnered a reputation for delivering exceptional results by tailoring innovative solutions to meet each client’s unique needs.

For more information about Infogenix and its services, visit infogenix.com.

