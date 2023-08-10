Insightful Book Shares Stories of 52 People Who Dared to Love and Made the World a Better Place

TOOELE, Utah (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Author Primus Butler tells amazing stories of great people in Heroes of Love: The Ranking of 52 People Who Dared to Love ($31.99, paperback, 9781662875137; $49.99, dust jacket, 9781662875144; $9.99, e-book, 9781662875151).

Butler’s book features stories of fifty-two diverse individuals; church, state, military, philanthropic leaders and others who have shown tremendous loving accomplishments and changed the world by love. The author’s refreshing message is modeled upon the idea that Christian virtue love is essential to every life. Through the telling of these inspiring stories about great people who succeeded through love, Butler’s book motivates readers to love God, to live by the Bible, and be leaders of love in their community and throughout the world.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Butler said, “A lifetime of needing, albeit not often being able to rely on heroes; Bible study, my own relationship with Jesus Christ which generates productive work conducive to learning more and giving spiritual encouragement.”

Primas Butler, originally from the Chicago area, has resided in Tooele County of Northern Utah for almost twenty-three years. He is educated in Biblical studies and American history. A graduate of Central Bible College of the Assemblies of God, he has ministered the gospel in several cities. Butler strives for hope and love and better opportunities to teach and demonstrate Christian virtues. Though educated in ministry and formerly using that professionally, he has been hindered in many ways due to his disability. Twice a candidate for the Utah legislature, Butler has struggled for hope in a troublesome world and thinks he will come out on top with good writing endorsed by published authors. He prays and expects that his book will be the first step toward receiving opportunities to minister and become a public figure to inspire others to reach their goals and enjoy life. Butler enjoys reading, traveling and has accomplished much walking in Utah and California.

