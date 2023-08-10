Introducing Automated Parallel Peptide Purification with the PurePep® EasyClean Auto Kit, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Toronto, ON (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Join the featured speakers to learn about a breakthrough solution for automated parallel peptide purification, enabled by the PurePep® EasyClean (PEC) Auto Kit.

Traditional chromatography methods present challenges such as sequential operations, the need for highly trained personnel, extensive hands-on time and significant consumption of toxic solvents. The need for a parallel, efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to remove this bottleneck has never been more critical.

The PEC Auto Kit meets this demand head-on by streamlining the peptide synthesis-to-purification workflow in one instrument. The kit is designed to work in harmony with existing synthesis equipment like the PurePep® Chorus and the Symphony® X without the need for additional chromatography systems.

In this introduction webinar, attendees will learn how automated purification with catch-and-release chemistry works and understand the potential of automated parallel purification with: 90% less toxic solvent consumption; 90% less hands-on time compared to conventional HPLC; and 6 and more parallel peptide purification in less than 6 hours.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn first-hand how to revolutionize your peptide processes from start to finish with automated peptide purification in parallel.

Join experts from Gyros Protein Technologies AB, Dominik Sarma, Sr. Market Manager; and Robert Zitterbart, Director R&D PurePep EasyClean Solutions (PECS), for the live webinar on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Introducing Automated Parallel Peptide Purification with the PurePep® EasyClean Auto Kit.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/



Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks