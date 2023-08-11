Introducing Shoetizer: Chattanooga Startup Revolutionizes Hygiene with Innovative Shoe Disinfecting Device

CHATTANOOGA,Tenn. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Shoetizer, a groundbreaking startup headquartered in Chattanooga, is bringing their first product to market in September.

Shoetizer's state-of-the-art device is a game-changing solution for a pervasive problem—contaminated shoes. With dangerous germs capable of lingering on shoes for weeks, the threat of unwittingly introducing illness and infection into homes and workplaces is a growing cause for concern. The Shoetizer tackles this issue head-on, providing a swift and effective means of shoe disinfection.

Powered by an EPA-registered disinfectant, the Shoetizer begins swiftly sanitizing shoe soles in seconds, eradicating over 99% of harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi. This includes the formidable SARS-CoV-2 virus. But the device's impact doesn't just end there; after disinfection, it forms a protective shield on shoes that can last up to 24-hours, maintaining the battle against germs and pathogens.

"Shoetizer's mission is to create safer environments and protect vulnerable people by eliminating the risk of shoe-borne pathogens," says Dillon George, the startup’s visionary founder. "Our easy-to-use, hands-free shoe disinfecting device ensures that people can easily integrate comprehensive shoe hygiene into their daily routine."

The Shoetizer process is as simple as 1-2-3:



Disinfect your shoes using the sanitizing Wet Pad

Dab your shoes onto the antimicrobial Dry Pad

Benefit from up to 24 hours of continuous anti-bacterial defense

Ahead of their product launch, the startup also recently unveiled the brand new Shoetizer website. The site gives additional details on their cutting-edge smart device that will redefine hygiene standards across the country, but is more than just a product showcase. It also includes an entire area dedicated specifically to the extensive body of scientific research about shoe contamination, underlining the pressing need for a comprehensive solution.

Consumers and businesses eagerly awaiting the launch of this innovative product can now rejoice. Shoetizer is set to hit the market this Fall, with pre-orders commencing in September.

Shoetizer's dedication to creating a healthier world has culminated in the development of a breakthrough solution that addresses a long-standing concern. With the public launch of their first product and new website, they are poised to become a pivotal player in the realm of shoe hygiene, setting new benchmarks for cleanliness and safety.

