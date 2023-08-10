Irrigreen Launches E-Commerce Platform, Offering Digital, DIY-Friendly Sprinkler Systems that use 50% of the Water

EDINA, Minn. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Irrigreen, a leading innovator in water-efficient irrigation solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its e-commerce platform. Customers can now purchase products online in pre-packaged bundles or through a custom lawn mapping tool.

Following $15 million in seed funding earlier this year, the e-commerce platform will allow more homeowners to easily access water-saving technology in a time when water is scarce and water costs are rising.

Founded in 2010, Irrigreen is the most precise irrigation system available on the market, saving homeowners up to 50% more water than traditional systems. Water conservation is more important than ever, and Irrigreen is an environmentally-friendly, efficient and economic solution. This innovative system uses technology that precisely “prints” water, accurately placing liquid in the shape of a lawn, and not on cars, driveways, rocks or sidewalks.

“Through our innovative, patented sprinkler system that prints water, we are looking to achieve sustainability and efficiency, saving water while maintaining the beauty of green spaces,” said Shane Dyer, CEO and Founder of Irrigreen.

The new e-commerce component will allow customers the flexibility to design and customize an irrigation system according to their lawn’s specifications. Irrigreen also offers the option for complementary design and customization of the product with a specialist.

The system is both DIY-friendly and connects to IoT, allowing users to set up and control the system remotely and monitor how much water is being used and when.

The system also connects to hyper-local weather data to predict when to run the system for optimal efficiency. The robotic sprinkler head controls the water stream with software to allow for an even coat of water.

“We are excited about the future and the rapid growth of Irrigreen as a leader in water-efficient solutions today for a greener tomorrow,” said Dyer.

About Irrigreen

Founded in 2010, Irrigreen is the first and only all-digital irrigation system that prints water instead of spraying it, using ~50% less water than traditional systems. Leveraging patented inkjet printing technology, Irrigreen precisely prints water in the exact shape of landscaping, eliminating wasteful overlap and overspray. Irrigreen is DIY-friendly and simplifies installations for landscape contractors, decreasing labor 50-70%.

Irrigreen products are cloud-connected to leverage hyper-local weather data, including precipitation, temperature, wind speeds, and cloud coverage to develop models that accurately predict exactly how much water each inch of landscaping needs.

With the goal of eliminating the 2 billion gallons of outdoor water waste, is a quickly-growing, venture-backed company is led by Shane Dyer, serial entrepreneur/Stanford alum, and Gary Klinefelter, 35 patents in inkjet printing, and is based in San Francisco, CA, and Edina, MN.

