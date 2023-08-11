JobNimbus announces integration with Roof Hub, enabling contractors to streamline their SRS Distribution material ordering directly on JobNimbus

Lehi, UT (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- JobNimbus, a leading provider of roofing solutions, is pleased to announce the integration with Roof Hub, SRS Distribution’s industry-leading e-commerce platform, offering construction professionals an enhanced and streamlined material management solution.

The Roof Hub - JobNimbus integration provides roofing contractors with several valuable features to simplify their material management processes, including:

Real-Time Pricing for Accurate Estimating

Roofing contractors can now connect their Roof Hub account to access live pricing from their local SRS Distribution branch. This real-time pricing information enables contractors to create accurate project cost estimates, ensuring transparency and reliability for homeowners.

Efficient Smart Estimates with SRS Products

The integration allows contractors to seamlessly incorporate SRS products from Roof Hub into Smart Estimates. This empowers roofing professionals to generate detailed and precise estimates within seconds. Knowing stock availability beforehand allows contractors to plan projects with confidence.

Direct Material Ordering for Speedy Procurement

With the Roof Hub - JobNimbus integration, contractors can place material orders directly with their SRS Distribution branch through Roof Hub. This direct ordering process eliminates unnecessary delays and simplifies the procurement of roofing materials.

Timely Delivery Notifications

Roof Hub from SRS offers delivery notifications, helping contractors to stay informed about the arrival of roofing materials. This feature assists in efficient production scheduling, ensuring projects are completed on time.

"We’re excited to offer roofing contractors an integrated solution that enhances their material management experience," said Mark Olson, VP of Strategic Alliances at JobNimbus. "By enabling real-time pricing, seamless material ordering, and timely delivery updates through SRS Distribution and Roof Hub, our hope is to streamline our customers’ processes and boost their overall efficiency."

“Our team at SRS Distribution & our family of brands, is thrilled to partner and integrate with JobNimbus,” said Kent Gardner, President, Building Products at SRS Distribution. “This strategic integration partnership will provide tremendous value to our customers, streamlining everyday tasks, while helping deliver better results within their business’.”

The Roof Hub - JobNimbus integration is currently accepting roofing contractors who want early access to this feature. For more information or to get early access, please visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/integrations/srs/.

About SRS Distribution:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing building product distributors in the United States. Since the Company’s inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry’s best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 710 locations across 45 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., and Berkshire Partners LLC. For more information, visit http://www.srsdistribution.com.

About JobNimbus:

JobNimbus is a reputable provider of roofing solutions, committed to delivering quality products and services to roofing professionals across the United States. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, JobNimbus continues to support the industry with reliable technology and outstanding customer service.

Kaili Smith, JobNimbus

