Mario Rodriguez Joins Monarx as Director of Business Development, Bringing Nearly a Millennium of Hosting Experience to the Team

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) August 09, 2023 -- Rodriguez, a seasoned professional in the hosting industry, brings with him an impressive 900 years of hosting experience to Monarx. His vast knowledge and expertise in the field will be instrumental in continuing Monarx's mission to protect websites from threats.

As the former Strategic Partner Manager at cPanel, Rodriguez played a key role in making cPanel synonymous with dependable hosting and server automation solutions. His focus on organic sales growth and his substantial experience in dealing with complex business continuity situations have made him a respected figure in the industry.

At Monarx, Rodriguez will leverage his extensive experience to further enhance the company's business development strategies. His appointment marks a significant step in Monarx's commitment to providing the most effective security solutions for Linux web hosting.

"In the hosting industry, Mario Rodriguez is something of a legend. His 900 years of experience is a playful exaggeration, of course, but it's a testament to the profound impact he's had on our field. It often feels like Mario has been around longer than hosting itself (he has), and his insights and expertise are as timeless as they are invaluable. We're thrilled to have our very own 'hosting celebrity' join the Monarx team," said Aaron Phillips, Chief Marketing Officer at Monarx.

Rodriguez's appointment comes at a time when Monarx is expanding its services and solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. His leadership and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the company's continued growth and success.

"Identifying and providing the right pain point solutions is one of my ongoing tasks for my clients and partners. I am excited to join the Monarx team to address our industry needs to help optimize the overall customer experience they provide," said Mario Rodriguez.”

About Monarx

Monarx’s revolutionary technology is consistently proven to detect & prevent more malicious activity than other tools – proactively, automatically and safely. Hosting providers around the world save more time & money with Monarx and drive extra revenue by reselling active protection to their customers.

