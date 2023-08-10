McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic Welcomes Dr. An Nguyen to Their Team of Houston Allergists!

Dr. An Nguyen, a highly accomplished and compassionate medical professional, joins the McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic team.

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. An Nguyen is making significant strides in Allergy and Immunology with her extensive educational background and dedication to providing comprehensive and personalized treatment to individuals of all ages. Dr. Nguyen obtained her doctorate from UT Southwestern and further specialized in Internal Medicine during her Baylor College of Medicine residency. Her relentless pursuit of knowledge led her to complete a fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at the same prestigious institution. During her fellowship, Dr. Nguyen focused on groundbreaking research, investigating the role of vitamin D in the immunomodulation of allergic disease and the impact of fungi on sinus disease and asthma. Inspired by her experience with allergies and eczema, Dr. Nguyen chose to specialize in Allergy and Immunology. She believes that her journey enables her to empathize with patients on a deeper level while providing invaluable education to empower them to manage their conditions effectively.

As an active member of several esteemed medical organizations, including:

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology

The American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology

The Texas Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Society

The Greater Houston Allergy Society, the Texas Medical Association

and the Harris County Medical Society

Dr. An Nguyen remains at the forefront of advancements in her field. Dr. An Nguyen's expertise extends beyond her Internal Medicine and Allergy/Immunology certifications. She caters to adult and pediatric patients, ensuring comprehensive care for the entire family. Driven by a passion for serving diverse communities, she is fluent in both Spanish and Vietnamese. When asked about her motivation to become an allergist, Dr. Nguyen shared, "I chose to become an allergist because it allows me to work with patients of all ages and address a wide range of medical issues associated with immune system dysregulation."

Reflecting on her favorite aspect of her profession, Dr. An Nguyen highlighted her joy in collaborative problem-solving with her patients and witnessing their progress toward better health. Dr. Nguyen emphasizes the importance of seeking specialized care from an allergy specialist to address allergy and asthma symptoms. By identifying specific triggers, or their absence, allergists can develop targeted diagnostic and treatment plans, ultimately reducing the reliance on surgical interventions in chronic sinus disease and minimizing medication side effects and asthma attacks. Outside of her professional commitments, Dr. Nguyen embraces an active lifestyle. She enjoys road biking, hiking, rock climbing, and exploring different cultures through travel alongside her husband. Additionally, Dr. Nguyen is an avid food enthusiast and delights in the culinary arts. She also cherishes the companionship of her feline friend, whose affection she has earned.

About McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic

McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering exceptional and comprehensive allergy and asthma care to patients of all ages in Houston, Texas since 1956. With a commitment to excellence, their team of highly skilled and compassionate allergists and immunologists remains at the forefront of medical advancements, ensuring patients receive personalized treatment plans and the most effective solutions available. From accurate diagnosis to ongoing care and education, the clinic is devoted to improving the lives of those affected by allergies and respiratory conditions in the Houston community and beyond.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. An Nguyen or to learn more, please call McGovern Allergy & Asthma Clinic at 713-469-3278 or visit https://www.mcgovernallergy.com/

