Modular International Honored for Innovation at Worldwide Conference

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Modular International Inc., an innovative leader in architectural lighting located in Pittsburgh, PA, was recognized in the Illuminating Engineering Society’s 2023 Progress Report released at the 50th IES Annual Conference on August 4 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center in Chicago.

The Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) is the internationally recognized technical and educational authority on illumination. Its annual IES Progress Report identifies novel and significant advancement in lighting-related products and research. Each year, an impartial judging committee evaluates each submission on its uniqueness, innovation, and significance to the lighting industry.

Modular International’s Vice President of Business Development, Tony Madonna stated, “We are honored that the IES has chosen Modular International’s 579e LED Modules for its Progress Report. This recognition affirms our continued commitment to innovation and excellence in architectural lighting.”

Modular International is in the forefront of the movement towards sustainable commercial and residential lighting solutions in the United States and globally—with having already received accolades for its new LED modules. Modular’s 579e LED modules offer industry leading efficiency in a compact and cost-effective lighting package. The 579e modules are offered in 50mm, 70mm, and 90mm sizes, for providing superior quality light at a significantly lower cost for both commercial and residential applications.

Madonna explains, “The 579e LED modules, are also customizable with field changeable reflectors for onsite aiming and adjustment. Plus, with the addition of filter rings and shielding cylinders to reduce glare, you can select up to two 1/8-inch-thick filter media for each 579e module for better distribution and lighting control.”

Modular International, founded in 1986, offers a comprehensive product line and has the ability to customize to meet customers’ needs, helping lighting professionals achieve brilliant results.

In its 37-year history, Modular International has held more than 40 patents. The 579e LED modules are the latest example of their ingenuity in the lighting space.

To get information and learn more, visit modularinternational.com or call 412.734.9000.

