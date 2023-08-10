NVTC launches new startup series, Starting Point, in partnership with KPMG

NVTC announces a new three-part content series in partnership with KPMG to help accelerate Northern Virginia's tech startups and early-stage growth companies

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community, is launching a new content series, Starting Point, in partnership with KPMG. This three-part series will include relevant business content and networking opportunities to help tech startups, early-stage growth companies, and small businesses in the National Capital Region learn how to access capital, prepare for rapid growth, and understand different exit strategies.

Nearly 20 percent of NVTC's membership consists of startups, emerging growth companies, and small businesses. In alignment with NVTC's mission to accelerate tech innovation in the region, NVTC is collaborating with its Business Partners, including KPMG, to enhance the value offered to this segment of the Council's membership. NVTC remains steadfast in its commitment to help startups and young companies successfully grow their businesses by offering relevant, expert content and networking opportunities.

Starting Point will equip startups and emerging growth companies with information, tools, and connections to jump-start and accelerate their businesses. Each session will focus on one of three topics: Raising Capital, Preparing for Growth, and Exit Strategies.

The first event of the Starting Point series will take place on August 16, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., at the KPMG office in McLean, Virginia and will educate companies on how to effectively raise capital and ensure they are properly positioned for investment. The keynote will include a presentation from Mike Petry, Audit Partner, KPMG, who is an expert in the accounting issues that come from fundraising, revenue collaboration arrangements and SEC registration. In addition, Kevin Robbins, General Partner of Blue Delta Capital Partners, will share his insights and experiences helping emerging growth companies scale.

"The startup and emerging growth industry is a vital part of our region's tech economy and NVTC is committed to helping these companies pursue expert advice, network, seek mentors, and access capital," said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. "For the past thirty years, our region has born many grassroots tech startups that have evolved into multi-million-dollar companies, including Appian, Cvent, and Blackboard, to name a few. As one of the nation's leading tech councils, NVTC supports today's tech startups hoping to achieve similar success."

Attendees may attend one, two, or all three sessions by registering in advance at nvtc.org/startingpoint. The series is free for NVTC members and non-members. The remaining two sessions of the Starting Point series will convene on September 20 and October 25, 2023, at the KPMG offices.

To learn more about NVTC's Startup Membership program, please visit https://www.nvtc.org/topics/startup-community/ or contact [email protected].

