National Documentation Portal Provides Documentation for Legal Charter Vessels

Billings, MT (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The National Documentation Portal, a site that provides a USCG documentation search, also offers many different forms of vessel documentation. A Certificate of Documentation can allow vessels to legally operate in certain trades.

Last month, the Coast Guard terminated multiple voyages of illegal charters in Florida. These specifically included fines of nearly $20,000 (among others) for failing to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation.

All vessels that are wholly owned by American citizens and measure more than five net tons can be eligible for vessel documentation. Any vessel that engages in transporting people and/or merchandise or in the fisheries on American waters must be documented. Otherwise, they will be in violation and thus at risk of terminations, similar to these illegal charters.

The National Documentation Portal offers access to applications to apply for an initial Certificate of Documentation. Additionally, the site also offers applications for renewing that documentation, reinstating it in the event that it transpired, acquiring a certified copy, and replacing it should the certificate have become lost or mutilated.

Other forms of vessel documentation offered by the National Documentation Portal include applying for an Abstract of Title, a First Preferred Ship Mortgage, documentation to satisfy that mortgage, and similar documentation. Additionally, vessel owners who wish to know more about a vessel without applying for further documentation can conduct an on-site search.

