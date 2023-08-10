NeuroLight Has Been Awarded US Patent on Technology to Enhance Emotional Response

POMONA, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- NeuroLight, Inc., a neuromodulation company, announced that it was awarded a US patent on the technology to enhance emotional response.

US Patent No. 11,318,277, titled “Method and apparatus for neuroenhancement to enhance emotional response,” was issued to Neuroenhancement Lab, LLC, the predecessor of NeuroLight. It covers a method of transplanting a desired emotional state from a donor in the desired state to a recipient wishing to achieve this emotional state. This technology is a specific application of transplanting brain states being developed by NeuroLight.

“We are pleased to see the first patent being granted on our technology,” said Dr. Alexander Poltorak, the Founder and President of NeuroLight and the named inventor. “Enhancing emotional response by transplanting brain states through neuromodulation opens exciting possibilities for cinematography, media, computer games, and VR.”

NeuroLight is the first company to develop technology for transplanting brain state s™ from one person to another (or the same person at another time).

“Just as music can be recorded in a live concert and later replayed in another place at another time, so too, the brainwaves—the “music of the brain”—can be recorded in the brain of one person to be later replayed in the brain of another person,” explained Dr. Poltorak. “Replaying recorded brainwaves in another subject helps replicate the desired mental state in that subject,” he concluded.

This technology has numerous potential applications. In cinematography, for example, recording the brainwaves of actors contemporaneously with video recording of their acting creates an emotional “soundtrack” that can be replicated in a movie theater or a home TV using light and sound. This technology allows the movie director to convey specific emotions to the viewers on a subconscious level. The resulting emotional enhancement can be a significant step forward in cinematography akin to adding sound to silent movies or creating 3D movies. Similarly, this technology can be used for emotional enhancement in television shows, media, computer games, virtual (VR), augmented (AR), and mixed (MR) reality, etc.

While NeuroLight is focused on developing medical applications for transplanting brain statesTM, it intends to license non-medical applications to other companies. Exclusive licenses in a field of use or non-exclusive licensing are available on favorable terms. For licensing terms, contact Alexander Poltorak at mailto:[email protected] [[email protected] __title__ null].

About NeuroLight, Inc.

NeuroLight, Inc. (f.k.a. Neuroenhancement Lab, LLC) is a neuromodulation R&D company developing pioneering technology for transplanting mental states™ from one person to another. The first application the company is working on is the potential treatment of insomnia. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.NeuroLight.co. NeuroLight is funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF/SBIR) grant.

Alexander Poltorak, NeuroLight, Inc., https://neurolight.co/, 1 914-584-6900, [email protected]

SOURCE NeuroLight, Inc.