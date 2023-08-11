New Appointments Expand Strategic Capability and Reach of the CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County (CLAOC) today announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors. This expansion and formalization of the organization’s non-profit board will allow CLAOC to further scale its work and increase its impact as a force to build a thriving OC for all by developing skilled talent ready to take on innovation jobs.

The five incoming board members are:

Darryl Button, President and CEO, Pacific Life Insurance Company – Named CEO in 2022, Darryl joined Pacific Life in 2017 as executive vice president and CFO. Previously, he was with Aegon for 17 years, where he most recently served as CFO and member of the Executive Board of Aegon N.V. He began his career at Mutual Life Insurance Co. of Canada. Darryl also serves as Chairman of the Pacific Life Foundation.

Kim Letch, EY US-West Region Private Equity Leader – Kim brings over 30 years of public company, private company, and private equity accounting experience serving regional, national and global clients in life science, financial services, and consumer products. She works with high-growth public, private, private equity portfolio and emerging companies on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and international expansion.

Edward Mora, Managing Director and Regional President, BNY Mellon Wealth Management – Edward oversees all aspects of the Wealth Management business in greater Orange County and San Diego County, bringing an extensive background in wealth planning and private banking. He serves on the board of directors for Unlimited Possibilities and advisory boards for Project Access, OCSA, CHOC Latino Advisory Council, and the UCI Center for Investment and Wealth Management. He also serves as a mentor for students at Long Beach State University.

Emmanuel Roman, CEO and Managing Director, PIMCO – Manny serves on PIMCO’s Executive Committee and has executive oversight of the firm’s client and business areas. Manny was previously CEO at Man Group PLC. Earlier in his career, he was with Goldman Sachs for 18 years and was co-head of worldwide global securities and the European services division. He has served as a trustee of the Hedge Fund Standards Board Ltd., the Paris Review of Books, the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the Tate Foundation and the University of Chicago.

Lindsey Spindle, President of the Samueli Family Philanthropies and COO of H&S Ventures – Lindsey oversees the philanthropic entities operating under the oversight of H&S Ventures, including the Samueli Foundation, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the San Diego Gulls Foundation, the Irvine Ice Foundation, and The Rinks Foundation. Formerly, she was President of Jeff Skoll Group and Chief Communications and Brand Officer of Share Our Strength, a national nonprofit focused on ending childhood hunger.

“Welcome to our new board members,” says Annette Walker, President, City of Hope, and CLAOC Board of Directors. “This unique group of CEOs is working together to ensure a better future for all the community and the companies that have chosen OC for their home. It’s a bold goal to ensure that 100,000 people have access to work-based learning opportunities in this community by 2030. If any group can accomplish this – this is the one!”

“As members of CLAOC, we have seen first-hand the level of professionalism and dedication of this organization,” says Manny Roman, CEO and Managing Director, PIMCO. “The impact the team has achieved with on-the ground training of more than 600 young people for jobs of the future along with the engagement of young professionals through the OC Fellows program is impressive. I look forward to helping advance this important work.”

These new members join established board members:

Richard (Dick) Gochnauer, CLAOC co-founder, Managing Partner of the SC Master Fund

Douglas A. Wilson, CLAOC co-founder, CLAOC Board Chair

Michael A. Musallem, non-executive Chairman, Edwards Lifesciences

Annette Walker, President, City of Hope of Orange County

Brett Wall, EVP and President, Neurosciences Portfolio, Medtronic

Mark Percy, CLAOC President

CLAOC also extends its thanks to James Morris, retired Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Life Insurance Company, who served on the CLAOC board since its formation. He led the creation of talent strategy, positioning CLAOC to engage deeply with the HR community to identify the needs of local employers.

“Our board members are deeply involved in CLAOC as advisors, connectors, and champions,” adds Douglas Wilson, Chair, CLAOC. “They are instrumental to CLAOC’s long-term financial and organizational stability.”

About CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County

CLAOC is a coalition of over 55 CEOs working together to solve our county’s most urgent problems and build a thriving Orange County for all. To fuel OC economic growth, close gaps, and secure future prosperity for all our residents we are developing an innovation ecosystem – through a focus on talent and capital. Our collective work will make it more desirable for talent to stay, connect more of our residents to higher-paying jobs, and strengthen new and established local companies. http://www.claoc.org

Jasmine Pachnanda, CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County, http://www.claoc.org, 1 310-293-3230, [email protected]

SOURCE CEO Leadership Alliance Orange County