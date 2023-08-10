New Podcast Series "Corporate Drinker" Set to Explore the Relationship between Alcohol and Work

Raleigh, NC (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Laurie Ruettimann, a respected leader in the HR world and host of the "Punk Rock HR" podcast, launched a new podcast series called "Corporate Drinker." It examines the fascinating and often unnoticed connection between our jobs and alcohol.

The series digs into big questions like:



Why do we turn to alcohol when work gets too stressful?

Why do office parties usually involve cocktails and wine?

And why do people start guessing you're pregnant when you say no to a drink at a work event?

"Corporate Drinker" explores why people at all levels in a company might drink because of work, to avoid work, and even in spite of work. The podcast isn't here to judge drinking, though. Instead, it's all about sharing people's stories and experiences with alcohol and how it intersects with good and bad jobs.

Everyone's invited to listen in and join the discussion, especially if you've ever wondered about how to make workplaces more inclusive, how to create a sense of community at work, or if you've ever reached for a drink because of your job. The podcast features guests like:

Longevity expert Dr. Jared Pelo

HR leader Claude Silver who runs the shop at VaynerMedia

Bob Hoffman, a legend in the marketing world

Local NBC Bay Area news reporter Scott Budman, with insights on tech culture and alcohol

Author and expert on well-being Ken Makimsy Middleton

"Corporate Drinker" is not just a podcast. It's a conversation about how alcohol fits into the work world. The first series episode aired on July 31 at laurieruettimann.com/podcast under the long-standing "Punk Rock HR" brand.

For more information, press only:

Email: hello@letsfixworkcom

For more information on "Corporate Drinker":

Website: laurieruettimann.com/podcast

Instagram: instagram.com/corpdrinkerbook

Personal Instagram: instagram.com/lruettimann

About Laurie Ruettimann:

Laurie Ruettimann is a big name in the world of human resources. As a respected HR leader and the host of the "Punk Rock HR" podcast, she always looks to challenge the usual ideas and shake things up. Laurie is a popular author who clarifies complex issues with her intelligent, practical, and slightly rebellious approach. Her comprehensive experience in HR, sharp insights, and curiosity make her the perfect person to guide us in this unique look at the role of alcohol in our jobs through the "Corporate Drinker" podcast.

Laurie Ruettimann, Punk Rock HR, http://punkrockhr.com, 1 9192000783, [email protected]

