Northwestern University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Vivian Chen a STEM Scholarship recipient.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Vivian Chen a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Vivian Chen is a first-year Northwestern University student, studying Computer Science. Chen is a recipient of the Chicago Engineers Foundation Incentive Award and has been named an Amazon Future Engineer. She has a summer 2023 internship at Amazon.

"Vivian is the kind of student we want to support with our scholarship. She has enormous promise as an engineer," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

