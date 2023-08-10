PayJunction Launches Revolutionary No-code Payments Integration™ Platform

SANTA BARBARA, CA (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- In a significant stride toward simplifying payment integration, PayJunction, a leading innovator in payment processing technology, today announced the launch of its No-code Payments Integration™ platform. This revolutionary, free browser extension enables rapid integration of payment features within any cloud software platform.

PayJunction is positioned at the forefront of the no-code movement, ready to anticipate and respond quickly to evolving payment industry trends. With each new payment feature introduced to the market, PayJunction ensures its seamless inclusion in its No-code Integration Platform, providing Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers the assurance that payment features in their software remain up-to-date without burdening developer resources.

No-code Payments Integration eliminates the complexities traditionally associated with payment integrations, such as custom coding, API management, and certification cycles. Software providers can concentrate their resources on core product development and innovation.

Randy Modos, President of PayJunction, remarked, "This isn't just a leap forward; it's an evolutionary jump in software development for the payments industry. Our No-code Payments Integration platform marks a transformative moment that reduces development time from months to minutes. ISVs, developers, and businesses gain tools to efficiently implement and manage payment acceptance, leveling the playing field for all."

Early merchant adopters agree. “No-code Payments Integration is easy to use and has reduced staff errors when taking payments,” said Diana Franco, Patient Care Coordinator at Marketplace Physical Therapy. “Everything needed to complete a transaction is displayed on one page, and the information automatically flows between our software and PayJunction.”

PayJunction's platform offers an extensive range of features, including:



In-person: PayJunction’s cloud-connected Smart Terminals allow businesses to accept EMV and contactless payments.

Digital invoices: Digital “pay-by-link” requests can be emailed to customers who open the message, immediately enter their card or bank account details, and submit payment.

Telephone orders: Staff can enter payment data into a connected terminal or a form in their software and send customers a secure pay-by-link request.

Recharge a customer: An existing customer’s card or bank account can be used to complete a new purchase.

Recurring and subscription payments: Businesses with subscription plans securely capture payment information and authorization once to easily automate future payments.

Refunds: Hassle-free transaction refunds are processed via the platform.

ACH Processing: Businesses can confidently accept cost-effective, secure bank-to-bank transfers, including real-time funds availability.

No-code Payments Integration’s advanced security features provide peace of mind to ISVs and business owners. The convenient browser extension allows point-of-sale (POS) and business management software solutions to process payments without storing or transmitting sensitive cardholder data within their systems. As a result, ISVs and merchants simplify PCI compliance and significantly reduce their risk of a data breach.

Developers can use a combination of PayJunction’s No-code Payments Integration and low-code webhooks to expand acceptance features and customize workflows and business logic to meet specific requirements. This lets developers quickly create secure, fully integrated omnichannel experiences for in-person, online, and digital-driven purchases.

No-code Payments Integration is an evolutionary solution that underscores PayJunction’s dedication to guiding the payment industry to new frontiers, aided by technology that prioritizes security and user-friendly experiences. The integration platform is free for software developers who want to connect businesses to PayJunction’s payment gateway and processing platform. PayJunction’s ethical reputation, transparent pricing and month-to-month terms—backed by award-winning service for developers and customers—translate to a successful customer experience.

For more information on this breakthrough platform and its potential for your business, visit http://www.payjunction.com.

About PayJunction:

Founded in 2000, PayJunction has consistently redefined the payment processing industry through innovation, customer advocacy, and transparent pricing. PayJuntion’s resolute ambition to develop disruptive technology and tools has put it at the forefront of No-code payment solutions. The company processes over $9 billion annually, offering businesses versatile solutions for in-person, online, and on-the-go payment acceptance. PayJunction’s enduring commitment to valuing long-term relationships over short-term profit has received accolades from esteemed institutions like Stevie®, Glassdoor®, Titan®, and high recommendations on Trustpilot.

Ursula Librizzi, PayJunction, http://payjunction.com, 1 800-601-0230, [email protected]

SOURCE PayJunction