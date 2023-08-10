Penetron USA Expands Engineering and Sales Support Team

East Setauket, NY (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- On July 31st, 2023, Penetron USA announced the appointment of Taylor King as Engineering Support Specialist. A further step in the continued expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, this latest appointment strengthens the company’s focus on a rapidly growing customer support team.

Based in Bremerton, Washington, Taylor King supports Penetron’s Engineering Sales as well as specific customer support projects. Taylor has held sales support, customer support, and business relations positions at several national companies, and will assist and support account managers by acquiring Penetron product evaluations and approvals from cities, municipalities, and DOTs. These approvals facilitate the use of Penetron products on large projects across the country.

“As part of our Engineering Sales Team, Taylor now works in a fast-paced building materials market,” explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. “During his career, he has proven to be adept at applying and adjusting business processes to optimize outcomes and will provide valuable support to the Penetron USA team as we expand our product technology and customer support efforts.”

“Previously, I’ve enjoyed success in similarly dynamic business environments as a detail-oriented, organized, and focused person who works well both independently and as a member of the sales team,” adds Taylor King. “I’m very excited to now be part of the Penetron team!”

“Penetron is built on the talents and commitment of people from across our global network. With their expertise, our teams help to improve our overall efforts – and better support our clients,” says Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. “We’re thrilled to welcome Taylor to our USA organization. With his skill set and commitment – he will be an important addition to our team!”

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, http://www.penetron.com, 631-941-9700, [email protected]

SOURCE The Penetron Group