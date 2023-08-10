Positronic Releases New Low Profile Aluminum Backshell Series

Springfield, MO (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Positronic is pleased to announce the release of the EL Low Profile Aluminum D-Sub/Mach-D Series Backshells. The EL Series boasts an aluminum backshell construction and electroless nickel plating resulting in a lightweight backshell that is durable enough for robust use in demanding applications.

The EL Series features a banded top elliptical entry, knurled with tie wrap; a grounding strip and conductive gasket; beryllium copper grounding clip; stainless steel passivated screws and jackscrews; and a metal construction that offers EMI protection. The backshells are also re-openable. In addition to being RoHS compliant, the EL Low Profile Aluminum Backshell Series is suitable for performance in operating temperatures between -60°C and +204°C. Available in sizes 9, 15, 25, 37, 50, and 104.

Lightweight, durable, and rugged, the Positronic EL Series backshell is constructed to ensure reliable, high-performance connections even in the most demanding environments. The EL Series meets the stringent requirements set forth by NASA and are suitable for both aerospace and spaceflight applications.

The EL Series aluminum backshells are well suited for military use, with customization options allowing them to be tailored to a wide range of military applications. This series of backshells features full metal captive jackscrews UNC 4-40 standard, with M3 options also available.

With its durable yet lightweight and low-profile construction, the Positronic EL Series exists at the intersection of flexibility and strength — designed to provide superior, long-lasting, reliable performance in the toughest conditions, from military to industrial to aerospace.

Additional details can be found at https://www.connectpositronic.com/series/backshells/

About Positronic

Founded in 1966 and acquired by Amphenol in 2021, Positronic is a global manufacturer of highly reliable electronic connectors known for its distinctive core capability manufacturing solid machined contacts with low resistance/high conductivity for use in standard and quick-turn custom connectors. Key products include power, D-Sub, modular, and other rectangular connectors.

