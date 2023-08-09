QuickStart Learning, Inc. Becomes an Authorized Training Partner with Project Management Institute (PMI)

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) August 09, 2023 -- We are excited to announce that QuickStart Learning is now recognized as an Authorized Training Partner with Project Management Institute.

Bryan Kenna, QuickStart Learning CEO, says, “QuickStart strives to help IT professionals start and advance their careers through highly relevant, practical training and certification programs. We are thrilled to partner with PMI, the recognized leader in project management certification, to further enhance the value we deliver to our learners.”

Project management is backbone of every successful company and demand for talent is projected to increase to nearly 22 million jobs by 2027, projected in an analysis by PMI and Anderson Economic Group (AEG).* Although it is not necessary to have a certification to obtain a job, it can be useful in negotiating higher wages and staying current in the skills required for the field. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates a 7 percent rate of growth, with about 56,000 new jobs in the field by 2031.* U.S. BLS also reports that the median annual salary for project managers nationwide in 2021 was $94,500.

Ivor Bokun, QuickStart Learning Product Director, says, “We are proud to announce that QuickStart has become an Authorized Training Partner for the Project Management Institute (PMI). This achievement highlights our commitment to excellence in project management training and our dedication to providing our customers with the highest quality learning experiences.”

By working with PMI, QuickStart Learning can tailor certification training programs to the latest industry trends and emerging technologies. This partnership will allow curricula to be designed that goes beyond basic test preparation and equip students with applied training and knowledge.

QuickStart Learning offers various PMI courses and related programs for professionals looking to advance their careers. Costs typically range from $99-$2,995. Click Here to view Project Management Institute courses and related offerings by QuickStart Learning.

*Sources: PMI (2017). Project Management Job Growth and Talent Gap 2017–2027, at https://www.pmi.org/learning/careers/job-growth (visited July 31, 2023).

Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Project Management Specialists, at https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/project-management-specialists.htm (visited July 28, 2023).

About QuickStart

QuickStart offers IT training for emerging and established professionals in the field. For 35 years, QuickStart has partnered with IT experts and hiring managers to develop industry-aligned certificate courses and bootcamp training programs. Through online learning tailored to the latest developments in AWS (Amazon Web Services), Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, Project Management Institute, and more, QuickStart empowers entry-level and experienced IT professionals with leading-edge skills for the workforce.

To best prepare students for professional success, QuickStart offers personalized learning plans and career support services, including resume building, coaching, and job opportunities. Students emerge ready to add value to their organizations, improve their earning power, and achieve their professional goals. Follow QuickStart on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

