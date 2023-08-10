Real Estate Investors using REISift Increase Lead-to-Deal Speed with smrtPhone Integrated Voice and Texting Platform

Middletown, DE (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Middletown, DE - August 8, 2023. smrtStudio Global, Inc today announced the integration of smrtPhone cloud phone system and smrtDialer power dialer with REISift, a real estate investing marketing, prospecting, and CRM tool. The two teams worked together, along with the feedback of over 100 beta users, to create a custom integration that accelerates users’ ability to connect to motivated sellers.

“REISift is well-known for being innovative in the real estate investment community,” says Jordan Fleming, CEO and Co-Founder of smrtPhone. “They have focused on helping their clients do more with less effort. The in-app integration between REISift and smrtPhone follows that same philosophy. Our shared clients have faster speed to contact, easier follow ups, and fewer time-consuming clerical tasks.”

REISift CEO Tyler Austin notes, “The integration of smrtPhone and REISift is powerful on multiple levels. Not only does it increase your speed, which allows you to connect with more leads in a single day, but it provides KPIs and insights that help you focus in on the highest value targets first.”

Highlights of the smrtPhone integration include:



One-click calling and texting from inside REISift

Power dialing lists filtered directly from REISift

Agent, Phone Number, and Communication KPI metrics

Mobile App that syncs seamlessly to the CRM

Advanced communication features including Call Monitoring, Geo-Caller ID, and Group Calling

An open webinar to learn more about the partnership and hear about smrtPhone’s integrated compliance tools for voice and text is scheduled for August 24th at 11am ET / 8am PT. Secure your spot to attend live or receive the recording by registering here.

About smrtStudio Global, Inc.

smrtStudio Global, Inc. is the developer of smrtPhone, an all-in-one phone system that allows sales-driven businesses to make more calls, send more texts, and close more deals. The cloud-based phone, multi-line power dialer, full featured mobile app, customizable call flows, and robust suite of user management tools flex and grow with you. Focused on delivering deep integration with your CRM, smrtPhone powers greater automation, reduces time spent on clerical tasks, and gives valuable insight enabling you to do business better. Learn more at smrtPhone.io.

About REISift

REISift is known nationally as the premier CRM service for helping Real Estate Professionals scale their sales and marketing through healthy data management, proper sales focus, and business/team accountability. Find motivated leads that are getting left behind, stop pursuing bad prospects, and make every marketing dollar count.

With a variety of tools like task management, list stacking, vacancy checks, integrations, direct mail, skip tracing, advanced data filtering, and click-to-call capabilities, you can master your data and grow your business. Our software is built specifically for real estate investors who want to build scalable businesses through clear-cut systems and processes. Learn more at REISift.io

Ellen Sluder, smrtStudio Global, Inc., http://www.smrtphone.io, 1 9143504966, [email protected]

