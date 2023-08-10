Resolve Systems Names Sean Heuer as New CEO to Lead the Next Level of Growth

CAMPBELL, Calif. (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced the promotion of Sean Heuer to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Heuer, formerly Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), succeeds former CEO Vijay Kurkal. Thomas Krane, Managing Director of Insight Partners named Heuer to his new role. Insight Partners acquired Resolve in May, 2017.

“Sean presents a strong vision for Resolve, and we’re not only confident in his abilities to lead, but we’re excited to bring it all to life,” Krane said. “Sean’s entrepreneurship, drive, and business expertise will be valuable assets for the future of Resolve and its growth.”

For the last 15 years, Heuer has demonstrated leadership in guiding multiple companies to meet hefty growth targets, ensuring success of key business initiatives, and transforming organizations. Today, Heuer’s broad set of skills in nearly every function of the business positions him to successfully set and execute Resolve’s strategic direction.

“It’s an honor to step into this position,” Heuer said. “Resolve has an unmatched record of automation success that has reached enterprises around the globe. Most importantly, as we look ahead, our everlasting commitment to enable faster business innovation with maximum efficiency will make a substantial difference for our customers in driving large outcomes. Resolve is on the trajectory to help enterprises worldwide transform their businesses, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Much of Heuer’s expertise comes from eight years of combined success at CA Technologies and Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he was Director of Product Management, Agile Central and Global Head of Product, Innovation Advisor respectively. At CA Technology, Heuer led the Agile Central product line in strategy development. Heuer was responsible for the AWS global Innovation Advisory offering portfolio, establishing global standards to improve customer effectiveness.

Heuer received a bachelor’s degree in systems analysis from Miami University and an MBA from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. He lives with his wife, Kelly, and two children, Holland and Leo, in Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, and enable Centers of Excellence to orchestrate enterprise-wide automation. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

