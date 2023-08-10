Shady Grove Fertility expands to Orlando and welcomes Dr. Joseph Davis to the physician team

Individuals and couples can now schedule new patient appointments with Dr. Joseph Davis at SGF Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility's first location in Orlando, Florida, is now scheduling new patient appointments with Joseph B. Davis, D.O. Prior to joining SGF, Dr. Davis was the Medical Director at Cayman Fertility Centre in Grand Cayman.

"Shady Grove Fertility is dedicated to giving each patient the best possible chance at success," shares Dr. Davis. "This is my top goal, and I am honored to be part of a care team that prioritizes exceptional care and world-class success rates as we walk with our patients through their family-building journey."

Centrally located in Doctor Phillips, Shady Grove Fertility's first location in Orlando extends top-tier family-building treatment options for the greater Central Florida community. SGF Orlando offers state-of-the-art technology, convenient access to care, and an expert medical team to help patients achieve their family-building goals.

SGF Orlando's comprehensive fertility services include:

virtual and in-person new patient consults,

fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,

low-tech fertility options,

in vitro fertilization (IVF),

donor egg, sperm, and embryo,

genetic screening and testing,

gestational carrier,

egg freezing,

fertility preservation for patients with cancer,

LGBTQ+ family building,

financial counseling, and more.

SGF Orlando is proud to make fertility care accessible by offering the Shared Risk 100% Refund program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to six fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and unlimited subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options.

Patients may now schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Davis at SGF Orlando by calling 407-545-8755 or by submitting this brief form.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With convenient locations throughout the U.S. and in Santiago, Chile, SGF accepts most insurance plans and makes fertility treatment accessible and affordable through innovative financial solutions, including 100% refund guarantees for eligible patients. SGF is a proud partner practice of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices nationally. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.

