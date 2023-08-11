Shining Bright: Mediagistic Wins Six Trophies at the 2023 Telly Awards

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Mediagistic, the Tampa-based full-service marketing agency known for its creative prowess, achieved tremendous success this year at the 2023 Telly Awards. The agency’s exceptional work on the Griffith Energy Services “Through the Years” commercial has earned six prestigious Telly Awards in various categories within Local TV advertising.

The Telly Awards are revered for recognizing exceptional video and television productions on all screens. They celebrate the creativity of media professionals globally, honoring outstanding work from client projects to self-directed ventures. To date, Mediagistic has won 18 Telly Awards.

MEDIAGISTIC'S AWARD-WINNING WORK

Griffith Energy Services – “Through the Years”

Silver Telly Winner in Local TV – Art Direction

Silver Telly Winner in Local TV – Use of Animation

Silver Telly Winner in Local TV – Motion Graphics / Design

Bronze Telly Winner in Local TV – B2C: Business-to-Consumer

Bronze Telly Winner in Local TV – Utilities

Bronze Telly Winner in Local TV – Branding

THE TEAM BEHIND THE MASTERPIECE

Matt Sager is Mediagistic’s multi-talented Executive Producer whose creative vision and expertise have spearheaded numerous award-winning productions during his 11+ year career at the agency. Susan Rosner, the Senior Graphic Designer in Creative/Production/QC at Mediagistic, also played a pivotal role in bringing this exceptional commercial to life.

“We won 6 awards for this single spot, thanks to Susan’s amazing work. She did everything from storyboards to script editing, motion graphics, and video. It’s worth noting that this is a follow-up for the same client, Griffith Energy Services, and we previously won a Telly award in 2018 for a spot with them. Winning six awards this year is truly an incredible achievement,” shared Matt Sager, the Executive Producer at Mediagistic.

CREATIVE NARRATIVES, STRONGER BRANDS, AND MEANINGFUL ENGAGEMENT

Mediagistic prides itself on crafting engaging and creative narratives that build stronger brands and drive meaningful customer engagement. The agency’s philosophy revolves around collaborative creativity, and the talented team consistently delivers exceptional productions.

The success of this project also marks a significant milestone for Susan Rosner, Senior Graphic Designer at Mediagistic, who demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication, especially considering her relative newness to motion graphics. Susan’s invaluable contributions were crucial in elevating the commercial to its award-winning status.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work on this commercial and develop my skills for the benefit of our clients. Although it was a challenging project, especially since I’m new to motion graphics, I learned a lot. I couldn’t have done it without Matt’s encouragement,” said Susan.

Mediagistic is honored by the recognition bestowed upon the Griffith Energy Services “Through the Years” commercial at the 2023 Telly Awards. The agency remains dedicated to delivering exceptional creative solutions that captivate audiences and elevate brands.

